Car Week Passport Launches to Simplify Access to Monterey Car Week’s Top Events

Car Week Passport Access and Elite passes. Includes entry to 4 premier Monterey events. Will Elkadi, “Mr. Car Week” and creator of the Car Week Passport Participating events in the Car Week Passport program include Automobilia Collectors Expo, The Paddock, Concorso Italiano, and Monterey Motorsports Festival.

Monterey Car Week Passport offers seamless digital access to four premier events, with General Admission and VIP options available.

Car Week is magical, but for many, it’s overwhelming. The Passport makes it easier, more exciting, and more personal — a new way to experience Monterey Car Week.” — Will Elkadi, Founder of Car Week Passport

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Monterey Car Week continues to grow in global prestige, a new curated experience has officially launched for 2025: the Car Week Passport, a digital-first ticket bundle offering streamlined access to four of the week’s most celebrated automotive events.Created by Will Elkadi — also known as Mr. Car Week and founder of WhatsUpMonterey and the Monterey Car Week Guide , the region’s top online resource since 2011 — the Passport simplifies the planning and purchasing process for attendees while unlocking unique perks at select events.Participating events include:• Automobilia Collectors Expo & Auction (August 11–13 at Embassy Suites Monterey Bay) — featuring three days of world-class vendors and a headlining auction on Tuesday night• The Paddock (August 15 at Bayonet Black Horse)• Concorso Italiano (August 16 at Bayonet Black Horse)• Monterey Motorsports Festival (August 16 at Monterey County Fairgrounds)Guests can choose from general access or VIP-level experiences that include premium lounge areas, collectible memorabilia, wine tastings, and enhanced hospitality. All tickets are fulfilled digitally. Each participating event will email your ticket directly closer to event week.“Car Week is magical, but for many, it’s overwhelming,” said Will Elkadi, Founder of Car Week Passport and WhatsUpMonterey. “The Passport was designed to make it easier, more exciting, and more personal. It’s a new way to experience Monterey Car Week — curated and seamless.”The program also represents a rare and collaborative effort across the Peninsula’s major event organizers.“This kind of alignment is exactly what the Car Week community has needed,” said Tanya Kosta, Chairman of Concorso Italiano. “When we put the guest first, everyone benefits.”“The Passport isn’t just a bundle — it’s a shared vision,” said Paolo Manca, Founder & CEO of Monterey Motorsports Festival. “MMF is proud to be part of this collaborative effort that celebrates community, inclusivity, and the passion that defines Monterey Car Week. Together, we’re raising the bar.”Early access is now open with limited-time pricing before July 1. Both General Admission and VIP packages are available at CarWeekPassport.com.

