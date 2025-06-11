Amandi to Lead Transformative Sessions at the Berkshire Yoga Festival

All Amandi

From trauma-informed yoga to embodied leadership, Amandi offers a grounded path to healing and personal growth.

HANCOCK, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amandi, Co-founder of CRAWL and CRAWL 2 Yoga, will bring his signature blend of soulful healing and dynamic movement to the second annual Berkshire Yoga Festival this June in Hancock, Massachusetts. This marks his debut at the festival, adding a deeply personal layer to an event already known for its rich blend of global wellness traditions and local community spirit.

On Saturday morning, Amandi will lead a Sunrise Cardio Yoga HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) session that’s about more than just movement. “We are warming up the heart’s disposition to approach the day not by what we do, but why we do it,” he says. “It’s about showing up with intention, honoring the journey, and leaning into what moves us forward.”

CRAWL—an acronym for Conquer, Restore, Ascend, Win, and Live—is at the heart of Amandi’s work. “It’s not just about physical movement,” he explains. “It’s about small steps—how we confront what holds us back, how we heal and rise beyond what we thought possible.” Born from his own journey of navigating illness and injury, Crawl has become a framework for anyone who feels overwhelmed by where to start. “When you’re facing something as daunting as losing 200 pounds or living with pain every day, you need something that meets you where you are. That’s what Crawl is for me—finding strength in the smallest, most intentional movements.”

Amandi’s teachings are deeply rooted in lived experience. “From 2016 to now, I’ve had six major surgeries, but I’m a crawler. This is what I do—I’m going to push and keep showing up,” he says. Certified by Black Boys OM and the Yoga Alliance, Amandi is not just a teacher—he’s a mentor and guide for others who want to share yoga as a tool for real healing and transformation. “For me, yoga isn’t just a class—it’s the way I keep showing up for life, for myself, and for others. It’s not about perfection, it’s about presence.”

Saturday night, Amandi will take the stage in the VIP area, blending music and spoken word in a performance that promises to be as heartfelt as it is uplifting. “Music has always been a part of my healing,” he shares. “It’s another way to connect—to bring people into the moment and remind them that we’re not alone in this.”

Amandi’s perspective is shaped by a commitment to see beyond the physical and into the soul of his practice. “I think of yoga as a daily practice of being in the world,” he says. “It’s about how you move through grief, how you show up for your family, how you see yourself fully. Crawl is about that kind of showing up—no matter how hard it gets.”

The Berkshire Yoga Festival runs from June 12–15, 2025, in Hancock, Massachusetts. With four days of practice, performance, and community connection, this year’s festival invites attendees to pause, breathe, and step into each day with compassion and courage.

