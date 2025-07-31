Onyxia Unveils Operational Intelligence, Enabling Preemptive Cybersecurity with Actionable Cyber Defense

Onyxia Cyber's New Operational Intelligence Turns Insight to Action

The new release empowers security leaders to mobilize their teams to identify and remediate current and future risk exposure in real time.

Onyxia's Operational Intelligence empowers security leaders and their teams to not only detect exposures but also act on them efficiently, ensuring a preemptive security posture.” — Sivan Tehila, CEO & Founder of Onyxia Cyber

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onyxia Cyber today announced the launch of its Operational Intelligence, a powerful new capability designed to seamlessly connect high-level security insights with real-time operational action. Onyxia is the first AI-Powered Preemptive Cyber Defense Platform , empowering security leaders to enable the business with actionable and predictive executive-level insights, and allowing security teams to increase operational effectiveness and reduce risk exposure by effectively prioritizing and streamlining critical risk remediation.The cybersecurity landscape is rapidly evolving, with a growing emphasis on AI and data-driven preemptive defense.According to the 2025 GartnerEmerging Tech Disruptors: Top 5 Early Disruptive Trends in Cybersecurity for 2025, "By 2030, preemptive cybersecurity (PCS) solutions will account for 50% of IT security spending, up from less than 5% in 2024, and replace traditional 'stand-alone' detection and response solutions as the preferred approach to defend against cyberthreats.”“As CISOs and security leaders face increasing personal liability, they need more than just reactive exposure management – they need preemptive mobilization," said Sivan Tehila, CEO and Founder of Onyxia Cyber. "Onyxia's Operational Intelligence empowers security leaders and their teams to not only detect exposures but also act on them efficiently, ensuring a preemptive security posture. This new feature allows teams to go directly from high-level KPI insights to remediation action items, closing the gap between threat awareness and operational response."By leveraging data and AI, Onyxia has delivered a strategic platform that provides CISOs with an efficient way to govern cybersecurity program performance, increase security stack efficiency, automate board reporting, and ensure organizational compliance. The new Operational Intelligence enhances Onyxia’s preemptive cybersecurity offering by delivering entity-based intelligence, allowing CISOs and Deputy CISOs to mobilize their teams to identify and act on current and future risk exposure in real time.The Operational Intelligence feature enriches Onyxia’s Cyber Performance Indicators (CPIs) with a deeper level of analysis, blending high-level insights with detailed actionable intelligence. For example, with Identity and Access Management CPIs, security teams can now move beyond trend graphs to view specific identities lacking MFA, misconfigured permissions, or high-risk accounts.Key Benefits of Onyxia’s New Operational Intelligence include:- Contextualized Intelligence: CPIs evolve from real-time metrics into dynamic, operational data points.- Entity-Based Insights: Provides detailed visibility into devices, users, vulnerabilities, incidents, and more.- Action-Driven Approach: Highlights security gaps (e.g., unencrypted devices, users without MFA) and outlines remediation guidelines.- Seamless Integrations: Automates workflows with the leading project management and communication tools, streamlining remediation efforts.The introduction of Onyxia’s Operational Intelligence is transformative for CISOs and their security teams who want to streamline the operational process and directly address risk. By providing real-time exposure data and enabling direct remediation, Onyxia helps security teams significantly reduce risk exposure.To see the new Operational Intelligence and other award-winning features, schedule a demo at https://www.onyxia.io/book-a-demo or meet the Onyxia Cyber team at Black Hat USA: https://www.onyxia.io/black-hat-usa-2025 Gartner, Emerging Tech Disruptors: Top 5 Early Disruptive Trends in Cybersecurity for 2025, 5 February 2025GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.About Onyxia Cyber:Onyxia Cyber is the AI-Powered Preemptive Cyber Defense Platform for the modern enterprise. With Onyxia, Security and GRC leaders can harness the power of data intelligence and AI to proactively and predictively govern, optimize, and demonstrate the business value and operational effectiveness of their cybersecurity programs and investments. Onyxia proudly serves leading enterprises and Fortune 500 companies across various industries, empowering security leaders and their teams to enable the business as they lead with transparency, ensure accountability, and drive operational efficiency. Learn more at: www.onyxia.io

