'Catman' Ballard Releases Gripping True Crime Memoir 'My Caribbean Run': A Real-Life Tale of 1970s

Dale Catman Ballard My Caribbean Run by Dale Catman Ballard

ELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dale "Catman" Ballard, renowned blues harmonica musician, has published My Caribbean Run, a riveting true crime memoir chronicling his perilous 1977 journey aboard a 76-foot yacht smuggling 13.5 tons of marijuana from Colombia to Florida.At just 19 years old, Dale left behind the chill of Indiana for the sun-soaked coast of Florida, answering a call that would thrust him into the shadowy world of high-stakes drug smuggling. What began as an adventure quickly escalated into a desperate fight for survival amid towering waves, seasickness, and tension-filled moments on the open sea.My Caribbean Run offers an unfiltered look into the gritty, unpredictable world of 1970s smuggling. Readers experience the thrill, danger, and camaraderie of a young man pushed beyond his limits on a mission few dared to undertake.Inspired by years of curiosity from friends and his own desire to set the record straight, Dale researched and reconstructed the timeline, distances, and moments captured in photographs from the voyage. The result is a concise, fast-paced memoir that transports readers directly into this high-risk expedition.Born in France and raised in the U.S., Dale "Catman" Ballard now resides in northern Indiana with his wife, two sons, and six grandchildren. He has finally shared his extraordinary story—a journey he believes could one day become a major motion picture.My Caribbean Run is an accessible and captivating read suitable for all ages and backgrounds, perfect for anyone fascinated by the history of marijuana smuggling in the late 1970s.About the Author:Dale "Catman" Ballard is a blues harmonica musician with a rich history of adventure and storytelling. Born in 1957 on an American Air Force base in France, Dale's family returned to the U.S. during his childhood. After a successful music career, he turned to writing, capturing one of his most daring life chapters in My Caribbean Run.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.