Human Element Launches New eCommerce Website for The Makers Creative on Shopify

Human Element The Makers Creative Human Element announces the launch of TMC Furniture's new eCommerce website built on Shopify

The site marks the furniture manufacturer’s first venture in selling online

The Human Element team acted as our trusted guide as we navigated this new digital venture. Their recommendation of the Shopify platform was the right choice for us to get started.” — Blake Ratcliffe, Principal/Founder at TMC

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommerce services and digital marketing agency Human Element is excited to announce the launch of The Makers Creative’s (TMC) new eCommerce website, shop.tmcfurniture.com. The site is built on Shopify and is the manufacturer’s first foray into eCommerce.

The TMC team are artisans of uncommon creative commercial furniture, using imagination, inventiveness, and passion to transform spaces into remarkable and joyful experiences. They serve libraries, schools, healthcare, corporate environments, and anywhere the human spirit is fueled by inspiration.

TMC came to Human Element with an already existing marketing website which wonderfully represents its brand and product aesthetic. The goal was to create a separate eCommerce site that matched that aesthetic and highlighted the beauty of its products. Because TMC already had high quality imagery of its products, a hurdle most manufacturers face when preparing for eCommerce, the Human Element team was able to start the Shopify build promptly.

“We’re excited to now have an eCommerce site that will introduce our products to a new market,” said Principal/Founder at TMC, Blake Ratcliffe. “The Human Element team acted as our trusted guide as we navigated this new digital venture. Their recommendation of the Shopify platform was the right choice for us to get started.”

The company is testing the waters by linking the marketing site to the eCommerce site and featuring a limited product set while working on the back end to ensure processes are in place to meet demand.

“TMC is a great example of taking iterative steps towards a full-blown eCommerce initiative. The process doesn’t have to be scary, and here at Human Element we know the importance of getting it right,” said Sabra Bander, director of account management at Human Element. “Also, we’re always excited to work with Michigan brands, especially when they’re in our backyard in Ann Arbor. We look forward to continuing work with TMC and growing this initiative with them.”

Future plans for the site include full integration with the current marketing website, further SEO optimization, and expanding the scope of products offered on the site.

About Human Element

Human Element is an eCommerce services and digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, MI. Founded in 2004, Human Element has been delivering eCommerce solutions, custom integrations, and digital marketing solutions for more than 20 years. B2B and B2C clients include Chempoint, Pentair, Roush Performance, Implus, EOTECH, and more. To learn more, please visit www.human-element.com.

About The Makers Creative

Founded in 1998, TMC Furniture | The Makers Creative is a Michigan-based manufacturer of imaginative commercial furniture for libraries, healthcare, early learning, and corporate environments. Guided by nature and a passion for inspiring spaces, TMC blends traditional craftsmanship with innovative design to create durable, locally sourced products that spark curiosity, foster connection, and bring joy to everyday environments.

