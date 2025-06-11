Avatar Buddy and Sapient Advisors Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Internal AI Projects

Avatar Buddy and Sapient Advisors team up to accelerate AI adoption, helping organizations optimize data and achieve measurable business results.

COCONUT GROVE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avatar Buddy, a leader in customizable AI solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Sapient Advisors, a consultancy specializing in data management and operational l strategy for growth-minded CEOs. This collaboration aims to empower companies to harness the full potential of AI by understanding their internal data readiness, paving the way for enhanced employee productivity with Avatar Buddy's innovative AI Buddies.In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the ability to effectively manage and use internal data is crucial for businesses implementing AI-driven solutions. Avatar Buddy and Sapient Advisors are joining forces to provide companies with the tools and expertise needed to accelerate the process of organizing their data and preparing for transformative AI initiatives.Avatar Buddy is known for its tailored AI Buddies, designed to support employees across multiple operations, so companies can leverage the value of an AI empowered workforce. By integrating our function specific AI Buddies, any business can achieve significant efficiency gains and unlock the potential of its greatest asset – its human capital. Sapient Advisors brings extensive experience in data management, product strategy and organizational expertise, helping companies understand and optimize their internal data structures. Their expertise ensures that businesses are aligned and well-prepared to embark on AI projects, maximizing the impact of Avatar Buddy's AI Buddies."We are excited to partner with Sapient Advisors to help businesses make the most of their data," said Liz Magnee-Schalch, CEO at Avatar Buddy. "Together, we can provide a comprehensive solution that not only prepares companies for AI integration but also upgrades their overall operational efficiency."“At Sapient Advisors, we believe AI isn’t just a technology play—it’s a strategic imperative. Our partnership with Avatar Buddy empowers mid-sized companies to bridge the gap between AI ambition and AI readiness. Through our AI Blueprint Workshop, we’re helping growth-minded teams turn scattered ideas into clear roadmaps, so they can confidently prioritize, plan, and execute AI initiatives that drive real business impact.”This partnership represents a significant step forward in the AI landscape, offering businesses a unique opportunity to implement AI solutions that both enhance their data capabilities and support their workforce. By combining Avatar Buddy's cutting-edge AI technology with Sapient Advisors' strategic insights, companies can take a great leap forward toward productivity where AI is seamlessly integrated into core operations.For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your organization, please visit avatarbuddy.ai and sapient-advisors.com.About Avatar Buddy: Avatar Buddy specializes in creating customizable AI solutions that enhance workplace productivity and employee support. With a focus on innovation and user-friendly design, Avatar Buddy's AI Buddies are transforming the way businesses operate.About Sapient Advisors: Sapient Advisors is a US consultancy specializing in Data, UX, and AI product strategy, execution, and monetization. With a proven track record spanning global financial institutions, big tech, and startups, we deliver tailored, high-impact solutions by tapping into an expansive network of trusted experts.Contact: Liz Magnee-SchalchCo-Founder/CEOAvatar Buddyliz@avatarbuddy.aiMaribeth Martorana, CFAChief Executive OfficerSapient AdvisorsMaribeth@sapient-advisors.com

