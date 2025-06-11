Submit Release
San Mateo County approves $1.75 million for immigration legal help despite call for more

Amid escalating federal immigration enforcement in California, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved $1.75 million in legal aid funding for residents facing deportation proceedings. About 55,000 people in the county, or roughly 7.5% of the population, lack legal status, according to data from the Migration Policy Institute. Money for the aid will be drawn from Measure K — the county’s half-cent sales tax for public services.

