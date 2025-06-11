Beware of new text scam: ADOT isn’t after you for unpaid tickets

PHOENIX – That isn’t the Arizona Department of Transportation pinging your phone to demand payment for “an outstanding traffic ticket.”

Some Arizonans are understandably contacting ADOT about a scam text that begins “Arizona Department of Transportation Final Enforcement Notice.” It promises all manner of bad things should you fail to act quickly. The threats include suspending your vehicle registration and driving privileges, harming your credit and possibly hitting you with prosecution.

It’s yet another spam scam trying to get your personal information and money. Make sure not to click on any links in this or any other suspect text, as the goal is stealing your personal information and money. You should delete the text and rest easy.

For the record: ADOT is not involved in collecting for unpaid traffic tickets. We will not text you seeking payment for anything. One obvious tell is this text's use of “DMV” when ADOT in fact has an “MVD,” short for Motor Vehicle Division.

As was the case in recent months with scam texts alleging unpaid tolls, this is another version of what the Federal Bureau of Investigation refers to as “smishing.” That’s a social engineering attack in which cybercriminals try to trick people into sending money by stoking fear and demanding urgent action. Look closely and you’ll notice that this text, like so many other scam texts, comes from another country.

Warning about an increase in scam texts claiming to be from the government, the Arizona Attorney General's Office is offering advice in this news release. The Federal Trade Commission has tips here for identifying and dealing with spam text messages.