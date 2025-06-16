Foreign Business Formation in UAE Increases Significantly, Creating Unprecedented Demand for IT Talent
UAE has a great combination of strategic location, top digital infrastructure, and a global talent pool. This creates opportunities for IT companies aiming to expand to a healthy and prosperous market”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to recent reports, foreign business formation in the United Arab Emirates has doubled in 2024, creating exceptional opportunities for IT professionals and driving demand for technology talent acquisition services in the region.
— Anna Didus, Account Director
The remarkable influx of international companies establishing operations in the UAE has generated a surge in demand for skilled IT professionals, from software developers and cloud architects to cybersecurity experts and data scientists. This growth is supported by groundbreaking policies allowing full foreign ownership in free zones and easy business registration processes.
"The exponential growth in foreign business formation has created a perfect storm of opportunity for IT professionals and the companies seeking to hire them," said Anna Didus, Account Director at Talentuch. "With over 70,500 new businesses registered in Dubai alone during 2024, we're experiencing unprecedented demand for IT recruitment services as these companies build their technology teams from the ground up."
Technology Talent in High Demand
The surge in new businesses has created immediate needs for:
- Software developers and engineers
- Cloud infrastructure specialists
- Cybersecurity professionals
- Data analysts and scientists
- AI and machine learning experts
- Digital transformation consultants
- IT project managers
UAE Business Growth Statistics
From September 2020 to mid-2024, the UAE added more than 616,000 new companies, expanding from 405,000 to over 1.021 million registered businesses – a staggering 152% growth.
Foreign Direct Investment reached a record AED 112 billion (approximately $30.5 billion) in 2023.
The UAE ranked second globally for new FDI projects, with many technology-focused companies leading the charge.
Digital Transformation Drives IT Recruitment
The UAE government's commitment to digital transformation has attracted tech companies and created demand for IT professionals across all sectors. Traditional businesses undergoing digital transformation require technology expertise, further amplifying the need for skilled IT talent.
Key sectors driving IT recruitment include:
- Financial technology (FinTech)
- E-commerce and digital retail
- Healthcare technology
- Logistics and supply chain tech
- Artificial intelligence and automation
- Blockchain and cryptocurrency
About Talentuch
Talentuch is a global IT recruitment company specializing in connecting top technology talent with leading organizations worldwide. With expertise spanning software development, SAP, Dynamics, cloud computing, data science, and emerging technologies, Talentuch has successfully placed thousands of IT professionals in career-defining roles across multiple industries and geographies.
