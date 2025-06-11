Raynham Therapy Center Offers Play-Based ABA, Speech and OT Services for Children

Logo

RAYNHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunflower Development Center a locally owned and BCBA-led pediatric therapy clinic is proud to share that we are now welcoming new families for ABA, Speech and Occupational Therapy services. Serving families throughout Southeastern Massachusetts Sunflower is redefining what therapy looks like for children by offering a warm child-centered naturalistic model that feels more like play than treatment.

“At Sunflower we believe therapy should look like joy” said Kate, Founder and BCBA “We focus on natural routines real-life skills and strong relationships with each child and family.”

Unlike many traditional programs Sunflower specializes in play-based neurodiversity-affirming care that respects each child’s pace and personality. Services are available in-center in-home community settings and daycares ensuring families have flexible accessible options that fit their lives.

Highlights of Sunflower Development Center:

Locally Owned and BCBA-Led – Compassionate leadership with deep clinical expertise

Integrated ABA Speech and OT – Collaborative care that meets the whole child’s needs

Naturalistic Developmental Models – Including ESDM, PRT and child-led routines

Parent Coaching and Quality of Life Goals – Families are partners in every step of the process

Serving Ages 0 to 12 – With a focus on developmental readiness independence and meaningful participation in daily life

“Our team is passionate about helping children build real-world skills in ways that are respectful affirming and fun” added Kate. “We’re not just providing therapy we’re building futures.”

“My child used to dread therapy. Now they can’t wait to go and I can actually see them using their new skills at home” shared one parent. “Sunflower’s team truly sees and celebrates who my child is.”

