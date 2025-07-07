Ireland Emerges as Premier Tech Hiring Hub as EU Talent Landscape Shifts
New data reveals Ireland attracts 18% more tech professionals than it loses, with over 10,000 new tech jobs created in Dublin alone
Ireland combines favorable tax policies, substantial government investment, and access to a growing pool of international talent, which all make the country attractive for international hiring.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch, a leading IT recruitment agency specializing in global talent acquisition, today announced that Ireland has solidified its position as Europe's premier technology hiring hub, capitalizing on significant shifts in EU talent mobility patterns.
— Anastasia Dondich, Recruitment Lead at Talentuch
With the digital economy now contributing €50 billion to Ireland's GDP and employing over 260,000 professionals, the country has become a magnet for international tech talent seeking opportunities within the European Union.
Recent data reveals that Ireland's technology sector has experienced unprecedented growth, with ICT contributing nearly 18% of the country's total gross value added, approximately three times higher than the euro area average. This expansion has been accompanied by a 30% projected increase in IT job opportunities for 2025, with 36% of Irish tech companies actively planning workforce growth.
The startup ecosystem has shown remarkable resilience, with Irish startups securing €978 million in funding in 2024, marking a 15% increase from the previous year.
Dublin's Silicon Docks alone now employs over 70,000 technology professionals, with IT companies occupying 40% of the area's office space. Major tech giants, including Google (9,000+ employees), Apple (6,000+ employees), and Microsoft (3,500+ employees), have established substantial operations in Ireland, further cementing its status as a European tech powerhouse.
Salary competitiveness has become a key differentiator, with average tech salaries reaching €73,500.
Specific roles command impressive compensation packages, with AI Engineers earning between €40,000-€120,000 and DevOps Engineers commanding €45,000-€120,000, depending on experience level.
The demand for AI and machine learning professionals has surged by 383%, reflecting the rapid evolution of Ireland's tech landscape.
The Irish government's commitment to the sector is evident through its €1.5 billion allocation for tech training programs and the recent launch of a €250 million Seed & Venture Capital Scheme for 2025-2029.
Combined with Ireland's attractive 12.5% corporate tax rate and the Knowledge Development Box rate of 6.5% for innovative products, these initiatives have created an environment where both established multinationals and emerging startups can thrive.
About Talentuch
Talentuch is a global IT recruitment agency specializing in connecting top technology talent with leading companies worldwide. With deep expertise in multiple jurisdictions and a comprehensive understanding of international labor markets, Talentuch helps organizations navigate complex hiring landscapes while ensuring full regulatory compliance.
To help HR professionals and employers better understand hiring in Ireland, Talentuch is hosting a webinar "Navigating Labor Regulations in Ireland: Legal and Practical Considerations for HR" on August 27, 2025, at 6:00 PM GMT+3.
This session will cover key employment laws, EEA-related regulations, common compliance pitfalls, and best practices for managing teams in Ireland.
The webinar recording is available for free after registering in the Talentuch Webinar Library.
