Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,632 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Dan Rayfield Condemns Trump Administration for Unlawfully Deploying the California National Guard

Attorney General Dan Rayfield alongside a coalition of 16 attorneys general released the following statement condemning the Trump administration for unlawfully deploying the California National Guard against protestors in California, without coordination with state leadership:

“The president’s decision to federalize and deploy California’s National Guard without the consent of California state leaders is unlawful, unconstitutional, and undemocratic.”

“The federal administration should be working with local leaders to keep everyone safe, not mobilizing the military against the American people.”

“As the chief law enforcement officers of our states, we are proud to protect our communities and oppose violence in any form. We support Attorney General Bonta in his challenge to the Trump administration’s illegal conduct.”

“We oppose any action from this administration that will sow chaos, inflame tensions, and put people’s lives at risk – including those of our law enforcement officers.”

Joining Attorney General Rayfield in issuing the statement are the attorneys general of Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawai’i, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, and Vermont.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Dan Rayfield Condemns Trump Administration for Unlawfully Deploying the California National Guard

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more