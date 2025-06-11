Attorney General Dan Rayfield Condemns Trump Administration for Unlawfully Deploying the California National Guard

Attorney General Dan Rayfield alongside a coalition of 16 attorneys general released the following statement condemning the Trump administration for unlawfully deploying the California National Guard against protestors in California, without coordination with state leadership:

“The president’s decision to federalize and deploy California’s National Guard without the consent of California state leaders is unlawful, unconstitutional, and undemocratic.”

“The federal administration should be working with local leaders to keep everyone safe, not mobilizing the military against the American people.”

“As the chief law enforcement officers of our states, we are proud to protect our communities and oppose violence in any form. We support Attorney General Bonta in his challenge to the Trump administration’s illegal conduct.”

“We oppose any action from this administration that will sow chaos, inflame tensions, and put people’s lives at risk – including those of our law enforcement officers.”

Joining Attorney General Rayfield in issuing the statement are the attorneys general of Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawai’i, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, and Vermont.