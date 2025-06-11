EY US announces Neelam Brar of Total Life as an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2025 Florida Award finalist

Therapy covered by Medicare

Recognizing bold leadership and innovation in aging and mental health, EY names Neelam Brar a Florida finalist for the 2025 Florida Entrepreneur Of The Year.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Florida Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow.

Neelam Brar, founder and CEO of Total Life, has been named one of 25 national finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year® award, selected by an independent panel of judges for her bold vision, purpose-driven leadership, and measurable impact on healthier aging in America.

Brar is being recognized not just for growing a business, but for building a movement. In just 36 months, Total Life has connected over 10,000 older adults with Medicare-covered teletherapy, addressing a crisis too often overlooked: the mental health of seniors. By eliminating barriers like cost, stigma, and mobility challenges, Brar and her team have delivered life-changing care to a population that has long been underserved.

“Total Life’s growth isn’t just about numbers, it’s about lives changed,” said Brar. “Every client we serve is a mother, father, grandparent, or veteran who deserves support, dignity, and joy in this chapter of life.”

With 90% of clients reporting significant mental health improvement after just six sessions, Total Life is proving that tailored, compassionate care can be both effective and scalable. The company’s holistic approach now includes therapy, meditation, group classes, and purpose-building tools, all designed to help older adults thrive.

This nomination comes as Total Life continues expanding across the U.S., partnering with health systems and accountable care organizations to bring behavioral health into the mainstream of senior care. The company is on a mission to extend not just lifespan, but healthspan, ensuring more Americans can age with meaning, community, and mental well-being.

Entrepreneur Of The Year® celebrates the leaders redefining what’s possible in business. Neelam Brar stands among them for reimagining mental health care all while proving that aging can be a time of strength, connection, and renewal.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 13 during a special celebration in Orlando and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Total Life

Total Life is a cutting-edge digital health company transforming healthy aging and preventative care services with compassionate, Medicare-covered teletherapy, removing cost and mobility barriers. We challenge the status-quo, believing seniors deserve more than traditional care. By offering personalized mental health support, we help older adults navigate the challenges of aging while empowering them to feel valued and supported. Total Life ensures clients can stay healthy and live their Total Lives, redefining what it means to age with dignity and fulfillment.

