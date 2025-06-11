Hyde School Honors Senior Alister Walsh with Outstanding Athlete of the Year Award

Hyde Coach Jensen & Alister Walsh Hyde President Laura Gauld & Alister Walsh Hyde Outstanding Athlete of the Year Alister Walsh

Hyde senior Alister Walsh wins Outstanding Athlete of the Year for leadership in sports; heading to Hamilton College to study Economics.

BATH, ME, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyde School proudly announces that Alister Walsh, a graduating senior from Ridgefield, Connecticut, has been named the Outstanding Athlete of the Year for 2025. Known for his leadership, grit, and versatility across multiple sports, Alister was recognized during Hyde’s annual Commencement ceremonies for his exceptional contributions to the school’s athletic program.“When I first came to Hyde I was really just a basketball player,” said Walsh. “However, other sports teams took me in and allowed me to succeed. It’s an honor to be recognized, but this award belongs to every teammate, coach, and everyday practice that pushed me to be better. I’ll take that same work ethic and mindset with me beyond Hyde.”Alister will attend Hamilton College this fall, where he plans to study Economics.Hyde’s Athletic Director Stefan Jensen praised Alister’s impact both on and off the court:“Alister Walsh represents everything we hope for in a Hyde athlete. He competes with intensity, leads with humility, and holds himself to a high standard of character. Whether on the basketball court, the soccer field, or in the weight room, Alister brought a commitment to excellence that inspired those around him. He leaves behind a legacy of effort, sportsmanship, and quiet leadership.”Laura Gauld, President of Hyde School, added:“Alister has been a model of resilience and growth. He came to Hyde with athletic ability, but it was his willingness to step into new arenas—on the field and in life—that truly set him apart. He’s the kind of young man who will make an impact far beyond our campus.”For more information about Hyde School’s athletics and character education program, visit www.hyde.edu or contact the Admissions Office at admissions@hyde.edu.About Hyde SchoolFounded in 1966, Hyde School is a private, college-preparatory boarding and day school located in Bath, Maine. Built on the belief that character is the foundation of success, Hyde’s mission is to develop self-confidence, leadership, and a sense of purpose in every student. With a unique emphasis on family engagement, personal growth, and experiential learning, Hyde offers a transformative educational journey where students discover who they are and where they are going.

