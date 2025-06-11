State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation to Meet June 27 in Hood River
Hood River, Ore. – The State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation (SACHP) will meet on Friday, June 27,
at the Hood River County Library (502 State Street, Hood River) to
consider proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic
Places. The SACHP meeting is open to the public and offered in a hybrid
meeting format.
The meeting agenda includes a
guided walking tour, presentations, and hearings for two proposed
nominations. The guided tour will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the business
meeting will begin at 12:45 p.m. While the tour is available to
in-person participants only, anyone may attend the business meeting in
person or virtually; instructions for how to attend virtually are posted
on the committee web page: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH/Pages/Commissions.aspx.
Registration is required to speak at the meeting, either in person or
through the virtual meeting platform. For those wishing to observe the
proceedings but not wishing to provide testimony, the business meeting
will also be livestreamed to YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@oprddirectorsoffice5783/streams.
The
business meeting will include an update on Oregon Heritage’s grant
programs and a presentation on the role of context in assessing historic
significance. Beginning at 3:00pm, the committee will review proposed
nominations for the Methodist Episcopal Church of Union, Union County,
and the Balch Gulch Bridge in Portland, Multnomah County. For copies of
the proposed nominations and the full meeting agenda, please see the
committee web page: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH/Pages/Commissions.aspx.
The
SACHP is a nine-member, governor-appointed citizen committee with
credentials in many historic preservation-related fields. Nominations
recommended by the SACHP are forwarded to the National Park Service,
which maintains the National Register of Historic Places under the
authority of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. This effort
aligns with the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan
goal to increase the thematic diversity of Oregon properties listed in
the National Register of Historic Places. It also supports the goals to
include more voices and increase access to Oregon heritage that are part
of the Oregon Heritage Plan.
The
meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. Special
accommodations may be made with at least three days of advance notice by
calling (503) 986-0690.
More information about the National Register of Historic Places process is online at www.oregonheritage.org.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.