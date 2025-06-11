State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation to Meet June 27 in Hood River

Hood River, Ore. – The State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation (SACHP) will meet on Friday, June 27, at the Hood River County Library (502 State Street, Hood River) to consider proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The SACHP meeting is open to the public and offered in a hybrid meeting format.



The meeting agenda includes a guided walking tour, presentations, and hearings for two proposed nominations. The guided tour will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the business meeting will begin at 12:45 p.m. While the tour is available to in-person participants only, anyone may attend the business meeting in person or virtually; instructions for how to attend virtually are posted on the committee web page: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH/Pages/Commissions.aspx. Registration is required to speak at the meeting, either in person or through the virtual meeting platform. For those wishing to observe the proceedings but not wishing to provide testimony, the business meeting will also be livestreamed to YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@oprddirectorsoffice5783/streams.



The business meeting will include an update on Oregon Heritage’s grant programs and a presentation on the role of context in assessing historic significance. Beginning at 3:00pm, the committee will review proposed nominations for the Methodist Episcopal Church of Union, Union County, and the Balch Gulch Bridge in Portland, Multnomah County. For copies of the proposed nominations and the full meeting agenda, please see the committee web page: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH/Pages/Commissions.aspx.



The SACHP is a nine-member, governor-appointed citizen committee with credentials in many historic preservation-related fields. Nominations recommended by the SACHP are forwarded to the National Park Service, which maintains the National Register of Historic Places under the authority of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. This effort aligns with the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan goal to increase the thematic diversity of Oregon properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It also supports the goals to include more voices and increase access to Oregon heritage that are part of the Oregon Heritage Plan.



The meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. Special accommodations may be made with at least three days of advance notice by calling (503) 986-0690.



More information about the National Register of Historic Places process is online at www.oregonheritage.org.