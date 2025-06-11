ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today issued the following public safety warning:

With protests and riots occurring this week around the country and more expected in the coming days, it’s important to remember: All Americans have the right to peacefully protest. No American has the right to destroy property, loot businesses, or attack law enforcement officers.

It’s very simple. Protesters use words. Rioters use violence. There is no gray area.

In Georgia, if you engage in violence for the purpose of changing public policy, you can be charged with Domestic Terrorism. The penalty for Domestic Terrorism is 5-35 years in jail.

So, for those trying to make their weekend plans, the bottom line is this – we will defend the right to peacefully protest, and we will not hesitate to bring Domestic Terrorism charges for those who earn it.

We are not California or New York. We are Georgia. We don’t make excuses for criminals here. We prosecute them.