Ken Schapiro Named a 2025 5-Star Independent Advisor by InvestmentNews

MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ken Schapiro , Chief Executive Officer of Condor Capital Wealth Management , has been named a 2025 InvestmentNews 5-Star Independent Advisor. This prestigious national recognition highlights independent financial advisors who exemplify excellence in empathy, clarity, commitment, and a holistic human approach.“This recognition is a reflection of the work our entire team puts into supporting each client’s financial journey,” said Schapiro. “It’s an honor to be named among the industry’s best, and I remain committed to delivering thoughtful, personalized advice that helps our clients reach their long-term goals.”The InvestmentNews 5-Star program evaluates advisors using a methodology that considers qualitative and quantitative factors, including communication, portfolio performance, investment knowledge, client trust, and customer service. It prioritizes recognition of advisors based on the quality of service they provide to their clients.This recognition underscores Condor Capital’s ongoing mission to provide trusted, independent wealth management services built on integrity, expertise, and client-first values.To view the methodology and full list of honorees, visit the official InvestmentNews announcement Condor Capital Wealth ManagementCondor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor. Condor is located in Martinsville, NJ, and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients for over 35 years. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client’s best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients’ short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.