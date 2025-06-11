Vanguard Plumbing & Air, Inc. Introduces Cooling Guarantee for AC Services in Lakeland, Florida

Logo Vanguard Plumbing & Air Team

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanguard Plumbing & Air, Inc., a residential and commercial HVAC service provider based in Lakeland, Florida, has announced a new service guarantee aimed at helping homeowners stay cool during the state’s peak summer season.The company’s “Guaranteed Cold Air or You Don’t Pay” policy applies to AC service and installation calls. If the serviced unit fails to cool effectively, customers are not charged.This new offering comes in response to increasing customer concerns over energy efficiency and AC performance during Florida’s extreme summer conditions.“We designed this policy to give homeowners peace of mind,” said a spokesperson for Vanguard Plumbing & Air. “If their system doesn’t cool as it should after our service, they don’t pay. It’s that simple.”Key Features of the Service Include: AC Repair and Maintenance: Diagnostic and repair services for all major air conditioning brands, plus preventative maintenance options.New System Installation: Energy-efficient system upgrades that comply with current Florida building codes.Licensed and Insured Technicians: Local professionals with a reputation for fast response times and transparent communication.Customer-Centered Guarantee: A limited-time offer that reinforces Vanguard’s long-standing commitment to satisfaction.Residents in Lakeland and surrounding communities can schedule service by calling (863) 271-7988 or visiting www.vanguardplumbingair.com About Vanguard Plumbing & Air, Inc.Vanguard Plumbing & Air, Inc., based in Lakeland, Florida, is a trusted provider of residential and commercial HVAC and plumbing services . Known for expert craftsmanship, reliable customer service, and competitive pricing, Vanguard ensures year-round comfort for Florida homes with professional AC installation , maintenance, and repair.

