J. Blanton Plumbing Partners with Booked Evanston for a Community-Focused Giveaway and In-Store Scheduling Access

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Blanton Plumbing, a well known plumbing company serving the Chicagoland area for more than 30 years, has launched a new community partnership with Booked Evanston, a beloved independent children’s bookstore in Evanston. This collaboration reflects J. Blanton’s ongoing commitment to making plumbing services more accessible, while supporting neighborhood businesses that bring joy, creativity, and connection to local families.Starting June 11 through July 11, 2025, Booked Evanston visitors will be invited to scan an in-store QR code for a chance to win a $100 Booked gift card, perfect for summer reading lists and birthday surprises. But the partnership doesn’t stop at a giveaway. The same QR code also links directly to J. Blanton Plumbing’s online scheduling system, allowing families to book essential plumbing services on the spot — whether they need help with a leaking faucet, a clogged drain , or a full system inspection.“We believe that being a local business means showing up for our neighbors — not just when there's a plumbing emergency , but in the day-to-day places where life happens,” said Cynthia Wozniak, Executive Manager at J. Blanton Plumbing. “Partnering with Booked Evanston lets us engage with families in a space that’s joyful, welcoming, and deeply rooted in the community. And it also means making it easier than ever to get reliable plumbing help exactly when you need it.”J. Blanton Plumbing is known for its highly trained technicians and white-glove service approach. Every technician arrives ready to solve problems efficiently — with a reputation for treating homes as carefully as their own. With service areas spanning Chicago, Evanston, Skokie, Wilmette, and surrounding suburbs, J. Blanton Plumbing continues to invest in both modern convenience and human connection.Whether you’re picking out picture books for the kids or finally crossing that plumbing issue off your list, this partnership is about serving families where they live — and where they shop.

