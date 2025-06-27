Calyptix Security Launches Cloud Management Platform to Streamline MSP Firewall Fleet Management

Calyptix Cloud Manager

Calyptix Cloud Manager enables MSPs to centrally manage, configure, and monitor AccessEnforcer firewalls with ease.

CCM was developed hand-in-hand with our MSP community to meet that need.” — Ben Yarbrough

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calyptix Security Corporation, an all-in-one network security provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today is publicly announcing the release of Calyptix Cloud Manager (CCM) , a centralized cloud platform for managing its AccessEnforcerUTM firewalls. CCM is not a standalone product but an exclusive extension for AccessEnforcer deployments, giving managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals a “single pane of glass” to oversee their entire fleet of firewalls. With this launch, Calyptix addresses a long-standing partner demand for easy, scalable fleet management, empowering partners to monitor, configure, and update all client firewalls from one interface.Calyptix Cloud Manager transforms the way partners maintain distributed networks. “For years, our partners have asked for a more efficient way to manage multiple client firewalls,” said Ben Yarbrough, CEO of Calyptix Security. “CCM was developed hand-in-hand with our MSP community to meet that need. By consolidating firewall oversight into one cloud platform, we’re delivering a modern, scalable solution that helps our partners save time and operate more effectively. They can now implement updates, monitor bandwidth, and enforce policies across dozens of sites in seconds – this is a game-changer for anyone managing many SMB networks.”CCM delivers significant value to MSPs by providing:• Centralized Fleet Visibility: View the status and performance of all AccessEnforcer devices in one dashboard. Administrators can observe real-time traffic across the fleet – including live upload/download bandwidth usage per site – and instantly see device-specific metrics like current connection counts.• Unified Policy Management: Configure and sync security settings across multiple firewalls simultaneously. Key features such as web content filtering, intrusion detection/prevention (IDS/IPS), and Geo Fence country-based traffic control can be managed centrally through CCM, ensuring consistent protection policies across all locations.• Efficient Bulk Updates: CCM’s platform allows one-click, multi-device updates and uses configuration syncing to apply changes uniformly, eliminating the need to touch each device individually.• Organizational Tagging & Grouping: A flexible tagging system lets partners label and group devices by client, site, or any custom category for fast organization. Tags simplify bulk operations – for example, updating all firewalls in a specific region – and streamline monitoring by filtering the fleet view to specific groups.• Deep Connection Insights: Drill down into active network connections on any AccessEnforcer in real time. Technicians can filter live connection lists by IP address, port number, or traffic direction to quickly pinpoint suspicious activity or troubleshooting issues, all from the central console.CCM is available now to all Calyptix partners. As a cloud service addon for AccessEnforcer, it requires no additional hardware. The platform’s scalable cloud architecture ensures that MSPs can grow their deployments without outgrowing the management tool. With enterprise-grade visibility and control tailored to SMB needs, CCM reinforces Calyptix’s commitment to helping small-business customers stay secure without adding complexity.To learn more about AccessEnforcer and Calyptix Cloud Manager, or to request a demo of the solution, please contact Calyptix Security at sales@calyptix.com or visit www.calyptix.com . Calyptix representatives are available to help partners get started with CCM and answer any questions about deploying the platform for immediate impact.About Calyptix Security Corp.Calyptix Security Corporation delivers easy, affordable and scalable network security solutions custom-built for small businesses and managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s flagship product, AccessEnforcerUTM Firewall, is an all-in-one device available in multiple models to fit various network sizes, and it includes next-generation features like Geo Fence geolocation blocking and GateKeeper™ multi-factor authenticated remote access. Calyptix’s solutions are developed in close partnership with MSPs and are shaped by real-world feedback, ensuring strong security without the complexity of enterprise-grade systems. Trusted by SMB leaders and IT partners across the nation, Calyptix helps organizations protect their networks, users, and data with confidence.

