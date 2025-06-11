GREENWOOD INDUSTRIES DONATES NEW ROOF TO FAMILY PROMISE METROWEST CENTER, ENHANCING SAFE SHELTER FOR LOCAL FAMILIES

Arial view of Family Promise Metrowest's new roof.

When businesses step up like this, they don’t just improve buildings, they strengthen entire communities.” — Danielle Conti, Executive Director of Family Promise Metrowest

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenwood Industries, the Northeast’s leading provider of commercial roofing and building envelope solutions, has generously donated and installed a new roof for the Family Promise Metrowest Center. This pro bono project, covering all materials and labor, was made possible in part thanks to donated materials from QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ: QXO), and reflects Greenwood’s commitment to community partnership and support for families experiencing homelessness.Family Promise Metrowest serves families with children who are homeless or at risk of homelessness by providing shelter, education, and comprehensive support. The organization focuses on low- and moderate-income Massachusetts residents, prioritizing those from the Metrowest region. Families of all compositions and genders are welcomed.Prior to the renovation, the Center’s roof was severely deteriorated and structurally compromised. These conditions disrupted daily operations, hindered family meetings, and affected collaboration with community partners. A secure and well-maintained facility is vital to delivering the safe, respectful environment Family Promise Metrowest strives to provide.With a new roof in place, the organization is now positioned to expand in-person workshops, strengthen partnerships, and engage more volunteers. The upgrade ensures that the Center remains a professional, welcoming space—one that reflects the dignity every family deserves.“Greenwood Industries didn’t just replace a roof, they reinforced the foundation of our mission,” said Danielle Conti, Executive Director of Family Promise Metrowest. “Their generosity and partnership reflect a shared belief that every family deserves dignity, safety, and a place to grow. When businesses step up like this, they don’t just improve buildings, they strengthen entire communities.”To learn more about Family Promise Metrowest, donate, or volunteer, please visit www.familypromisemetrowest.org or contact Amy Miller at amy@familypromisemetrowest.org.About Greenwood IndustriesGreenwood Industries is the Northeast’s leading commercial roofing and custom building envelope provider, with offices in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. For 30 years, Greenwood has delivered commercial roofing, architectural metal fabrication, waterproofing, and maintenance services for all exterior building systems. Recognized by Roofing Contractor Magazine as the tenth-largest commercial roofing company in the nation, Greenwood has earned numerous awards for craftsmanship. Visit www.greenwoodindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads for more information.About Family Promise MetrowestFounded in 2008, Family Promise Metrowest (FPM) offers a spectrum of services to families that are facing housing instability and homelessness. From a family shelter based in Natick Center to a homelessness prevention program that serves families across the region, FPM has grown exponentially in recent years, now helping close to 100 families per year access stable housing, sustainable employment, affordable childcare, and educational opportunities. By partnering with local businesses, congregations, foundations, schools, and dedicated volunteers, FPM is creating real solutions to the housing crisis facing families.MEDIA CONTACT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.