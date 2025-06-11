Formation Real Estate Facilitates Sale of 1612 Summit Avenue in Fort Worth

1612 Summit Avenue, a 52,000 SF Class A office building near downtown Fort Worth, recently acquired by 1612 Summit Partners.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A prominent mid-rise office building just outside downtown Fort Worth has been acquired in a deal brokered by Formation Real Estate 1612 Summit Avenue , a 52,000-square-foot Class A office property, was purchased by 1612 Summit Partners, a private investment group with strong ties to the Fort Worth market. Grant Huff of Formation Real Estate represented the buyer and will oversee leasing efforts going forward. The seller was represented by Bill Behr and Gavin Behr of Transwestern.Located at the intersection of Summit Avenue and I-30, the four-story building offers striking skyline views, gated and covered parking, and an ideal location just minutes from Fort Worth’s Central Business District, the Cultural District, and the Near Southside. Tenants benefit from the convenience of being close to downtown without dealing with the congestion and parking challenges of the urban core.Available suites range from 600 to 9,417 rentable square feet, with flexible floorplans designed to accommodate a wide range of users. Ownership plans to refresh the building’s common areas and offer customized finish-outs for incoming tenants.The acquisition follows several notable successes by the Formation team, including the full lease-up of 6050 and 6100 South West Boulevard - properties where Huff implemented the same hands-on leasing and management strategy he plans to bring to 1612 Summit.“We’re not trying to overcomplicate things,” said Huff. “We’ve had success by being hands-on, listening to what tenants actually need, and making the process easy from start to finish. That’s exactly what we plan to keep doing here.”Nick Martin, one of the managing partners of 1612 Summit Partners, added:“We are extremely excited to acquire and bring 1612 Summit Avenue under management. We’re looking to immediately add value to the building to benefit its great existing tenant base and increase interest from new tenants.”The building is well-suited for professional services, creative teams, and regional firms looking for a full-floor presence or adaptable suite options. With visibility from I-30 and proximity to multiple transit corridors, the location continues to attract interest from tenants who value access, flexibility, and straightforward management.Fort Worth’s office market has proven more resilient than many larger metros, with continued activity in well-located, mid-size buildings. Investor confidence in the area remains strong, supported by the city’s ongoing growth, infrastructure investments, and a business environment that favors long-term stability.Formation Real Estate will continue its involvement with the property through leasing and advisory services. For more information about space availability at 1612 Summit, contact Grant Huff at ghuff@formationtx.com.About Formation Real Estate: Formation Real Estate is a Fort Worth-based commercial real estate firm founded in 2015 by John Jinks and Robert Sawyer. With decades of combined experience in industrial, office, land, and oilfield real estate, the firm was established to offer relationship-driven brokerage services with a streamlined, client-focused approach. In 2020, David Barber joined the firm to help grow the project leasing and asset management business. The partners have experience in project leasing, tenant representation, acquisitions, investment sales, and corporate real estate consulting. Formation’s team has grown to include Grace Ruby, Eric Diment, Grant Huff, and Bethany Booth, who bring together a dynamic knowledge base in finance, construction, land development, and petroleum engineering. Formation Real Estate represents a broad portfolio of clients ranging from private investors and landowners to national corporations and developers. With over four decades of combined experience, our team is dedicated to delivering seamless, streamlined commercial real estate services. Learn more at www.formationtx.com

