Mechasys Raises $23 Million to Deploy Next-Gen XR Projector, Delivering Accuracy at Scale to the World

New funding to fast-track global XR Projector deployment via expanded manufacturing capacity and international support

The XR Projector provides workers with the simplest and most accurate way to lay out BIM and CAD files directly on-site, setting a new standard for precise construction layouts” — William St-Pierre

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechasys, a pioneer in projected reality technology, is proud to announce a $23 million investment led by Idealist Capital, a leading Canadian growth equity fund, with follow-on participation from existing investor Fondaction, one of Quebec’s prominent pension funds. This new funding will accelerate the deployment of Mechasys’ third-generation XR Projector and reinforce the company’s mission to revolutionize how construction labor visualizes and interacts with design data on the job site.

The XR Projector projects true 1:1 scale layouts with millimetric accuracy, eliminating guesswork and significantly reducing rework. Already used on more than 200 construction projects across over a dozen countries, the XR Projector has proven to enhance on-site productivity and quality. By enabling workers of all skill levels to execute even the most complex layouts with precision, Mechasys is helping teams coordinate more effectively, reduce costly errors, and deliver projects faster.

Samy Merry, Innovation Manager at Solutions Habitat, housing department of the French Building Division for VINCI Construction — one of the largest construction companies in the world — states: “The XR Projector not only cuts layout time by half, but also enhances quality control, allowing for earlier and more effective self-monitoring. Its simplicity enables us to reallocate building trades internally, reducing our subcontractor dependency.”

The recent $23 million equity investment positions Mechasys for accelerated growth. This capital will fuel the expansion of manufacturing capacity and global distribution. Together, these initiatives will enhance Mechasys’ ability to serve its growing international customer base through increased production and localized support infrastructure.

“The arrival of the XR Projector marks a turning point in the construction industry, and this prominent investment enables us to scale its deployment to job sites around the world.” states William St-Pierre, CEO of Mechasys. “It provides workers the simplest and most accurate way to lay out BIM and CAD files directly on-site—even in the most challenging conditions. We believe it will set a new standard for construction layouts and redefine the industry’s reliance on traditional tools.”

“We believe Mechasys’ solution marks a leap forward for construction layout,” said Steeve Robitaille, Co-Managing Partner at Idealist Capital. “We’re impressed by the management team’s clear vision and strong execution in commercializing this solution across international markets.”

“Fondaction and the Circular Economy Fund are pleased to join Idealist Capital in the accelerated deployment, both locally and internationally, of an innovative technology that enables the construction industry to improve productivity and reduce the amount of waste and materials sent to landfill”, said Alain Longpré, Deputy Head of Impact and Sustainable Investments at Fondaction.



The XR Projector is available for purchase through Mechasys’ network of authorized dealers.

About Mechasys

Mechasys is a global technology company pioneering Projected Reality solutions for the construction and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to bring precision within reach of every industrial worker by delivering the simplest, most reliable tools on the market. We design and manufacture high-performance robotic laser projectors that display blueprints at true 1:1 scale with millimetric accuracy—on any surface, in any environment. To learn more about our solutions, visit www.mechasys.ca

About Idealist Capital

Idealist Capital is a Canadian growth equity investor focused on accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy. We provide businesses growth capital to scale solutions that are proven, economic, and sustainable. Through our investments and engaged stewardship, we seek for ways to drive efficient uses of resources and energy. To learn more about Idealist Capital, visit: https://idealist.capital/

About Fondaction

A forerunner for over 25 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for individuals and companies that are mobilizing for the positive transformation of Quebec’s economy, making it fairer, more inclusive, greener and more performant. As a labour-sponsored fund created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to helping Quebec progress. It manages more than $3.99B in net assets, as at November 30, 2024, invested largely in hundreds of businesses and on the financial markets, prioritizing investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental spinoffs in addition to a financial return.

Fondaction helps maintain and create jobs, reduce inequalities and combat climate change. For more information, visit https://www.fondaction.com/

