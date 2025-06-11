Farmers’ Markets Receive Boost for Nutrition Programs

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded funding to twenty-nine farmers’ markets across the state through its Farmers’ Market Nutrition Assistance Grant Program. The one-time state funding will help participating markets strengthen and expand nutrition assistance efforts during the 2025 season.

Farmers’ markets are a vital access point for Minnesotans who use nutrition assistance program benefits. These programs not only provide a source of fresh, locally grown food in areas where grocery options may be limited, they also create an important customer base for small and emerging farmers. “Farmers’ markets help bridge the gap between producers and families seeking healthy, affordable food,” said Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “By supporting nutrition assistance programs at farmers’ markets, we’re strengthening local economies and increasing access to fresh food for communities across the state.”

In total, MDA awarded $146,669.55 through a competitive review process. Eligible expenses for grantees include hiring support staff, printing outreach materials, purchasing EBT tokens, offering transportation assistance, and other tools that help manage nutrition assistance programs. Markets receiving funding must be located in Minnesota and participate in at least one nutrition assistance program this year.

A full list of recipients and their award amounts can be found below.

This program is supported by a one-time state legislative appropriation. More information about the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Assistance Grant Program is available on the MDA website.

2025 Awardees

Grantee Organization/Market Name Location Grant Award Amount Audubon Neighborhood Association Minneapolis $3,172.00 BrightSide Produce St. Paul $3,542.00 CAPI USA Brooklyn Center $6,800.00 Cambridge Farmer's Market Cambridge $2,170.00 Carlton County Farmers' Market Esko $2,000.00 Central MN Vegetable Growers Association Minneapolis $9,885.40 City of Brooklyn Park Brooklyn Park $1,995.00 City of Champlin Champlin $3,175.00 City of Goodview Goodview $6,950.00 Community Action Duluth Duluth $9,960.00 Crookston Farmers' Market Association Crookston $5,485.00 Cuyuna Range Farmers' Market Crosby $2,745.00 Dassel Farmers' Market Dassel $2,000.00 Farmer's Marketplace Austin $4,380.00 Howard Lake Farmers' Market Howard Lake $2,000.00 Indigenous Roots Saint Paul $3,525.00 Riverside Farmers & Makers Market Jackson $5,000.00 Lake City Market by the Lake Lake City $3,360.00 Little Falls Farmers' Market Little Falls $5,200.00 Market in the Valley Golden Valley $4,512.00 Neighborhood Roots Minneapolis $2,920.00 New Brighton Farmers' Market New Brighton $10,000.00 New Ulm Farmers' Market New Ulm $10,000.00 St. Luke's Farmers' Market Saint Paul $3,680.97 The Duluth Market Gardeners and Berry Association, Inc Duluth $5,436.98 The Kinfolk Market Ada $10,000.00 Two Harbors Farmers' Market Two Harbors $2,739.00 Uptown Farmers' Market Minneapolis $4,036.00 West Side Farmers' Market Saint Paul $10,000.00 Total Awarded $146,669.55

###

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us