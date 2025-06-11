Farmers’ Markets Receive Boost for Nutrition Programs
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded funding to twenty-nine farmers’ markets across the state through its Farmers’ Market Nutrition Assistance Grant Program. The one-time state funding will help participating markets strengthen and expand nutrition assistance efforts during the 2025 season.
Farmers’ markets are a vital access point for Minnesotans who use nutrition assistance program benefits. These programs not only provide a source of fresh, locally grown food in areas where grocery options may be limited, they also create an important customer base for small and emerging farmers. “Farmers’ markets help bridge the gap between producers and families seeking healthy, affordable food,” said Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “By supporting nutrition assistance programs at farmers’ markets, we’re strengthening local economies and increasing access to fresh food for communities across the state.”
In total, MDA awarded $146,669.55 through a competitive review process. Eligible expenses for grantees include hiring support staff, printing outreach materials, purchasing EBT tokens, offering transportation assistance, and other tools that help manage nutrition assistance programs. Markets receiving funding must be located in Minnesota and participate in at least one nutrition assistance program this year.
A full list of recipients and their award amounts can be found below.
This program is supported by a one-time state legislative appropriation. More information about the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Assistance Grant Program is available on the MDA website.
2025 Awardees
|Grantee Organization/Market Name
|Location
|Grant Award Amount
|Audubon Neighborhood Association
|Minneapolis
|$3,172.00
|BrightSide Produce
|St. Paul
|$3,542.00
|CAPI USA
|Brooklyn Center
|$6,800.00
|Cambridge Farmer's Market
|Cambridge
|$2,170.00
|Carlton County Farmers' Market
|Esko
|$2,000.00
|Central MN Vegetable Growers Association
|Minneapolis
|$9,885.40
|City of Brooklyn Park
|Brooklyn Park
|$1,995.00
|City of Champlin
|Champlin
|$3,175.00
|City of Goodview
|Goodview
|$6,950.00
|Community Action Duluth
|Duluth
|$9,960.00
|Crookston Farmers' Market Association
|Crookston
|$5,485.00
|Cuyuna Range Farmers' Market
|Crosby
|$2,745.00
|Dassel Farmers' Market
|Dassel
|$2,000.00
|Farmer's Marketplace
|Austin
|$4,380.00
|Howard Lake Farmers' Market
|Howard Lake
|$2,000.00
|Indigenous Roots
|Saint Paul
|$3,525.00
|Riverside Farmers & Makers Market
|Jackson
|$5,000.00
|Lake City Market by the Lake
|Lake City
|$3,360.00
|Little Falls Farmers' Market
|Little Falls
|$5,200.00
|Market in the Valley
|Golden Valley
|$4,512.00
|Neighborhood Roots
|Minneapolis
|$2,920.00
|New Brighton Farmers' Market
|New Brighton
|$10,000.00
|New Ulm Farmers' Market
|New Ulm
|$10,000.00
|St. Luke's Farmers' Market
|Saint Paul
|$3,680.97
|The Duluth Market Gardeners and Berry Association, Inc
|Duluth
|$5,436.98
|The Kinfolk Market
|Ada
|$10,000.00
|Two Harbors Farmers' Market
|Two Harbors
|$2,739.00
|Uptown Farmers' Market
|Minneapolis
|$4,036.00
|West Side Farmers' Market
|Saint Paul
|$10,000.00
|Total Awarded
|$146,669.55
