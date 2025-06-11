KETTLER Scales National Footprint with Landmark Affordable Housing Expansion

KETTLER - www.kettler.com

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KETTLER, a leading real estate investor, developer, and property management company, announced today it has been awarded contracts to manage multiple communities across Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah. This represents the largest single expansion of third-party management services in the past decade.With the addition of these communities, KETTLER Property Management now oversees 97 affordable and conventional properties totaling more than 22,000 units across 10 states— reinforcing the firm’s standing as a national leader in both asset classes.“This expansion reflects the trust our partners place in KETTLER to deliver exceptional value and results,” said Cindy Fisher, president of KETTLER. “Our tailored approach, deep operational expertise, and performance platform set us apart in the competitive property management landscape.”KETTLER has developed a performance platform to drive operational excellence across its communities. The system integrates revenue-management tools, resident service technologies, and sustainability practices to optimize operations and improve real-time responsiveness.“Our performance platform sets us apart by enabling us to make data-driven decisions that improve the resident experience and efficiency of operations,” said Fisher.This growth aligns with KETTLER’s five-year strategic plan, which emphasizes deliberate entry into high-opportunity markets and a deeper national presence.“Residents are the heart of every KETTLER-managed community,” said Kimberly Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Community Operations. “By combining prompt, responsive service with knowledgeable on-site teams and the right technology, we’re able to meet resident needs more effectively and create places people are proud to call home. That’s what ultimately builds strong, lasting communities.”KETTLER’s commitment to growth lays a strong foundation for continued expansion in both conventional and affordable housing nationwide.To learn more, visit www.kettler.com KETTLER is a vertically integrated , mixed use and multifamily focused investment firm, an award-winning real estate and land developer, and a property management company. The firm has over 47 years of providing superior capabilities across the development lifecycle; zoning/entitlement, predevelopment, leasing, and operations. Founded in 1977, the company has developed over 25,000 multifamily units, 8 million square feet of commercial space, more than 78,000 homes in 25 master-planned communities, and many of the D.C. region's premier mixed-use communities. Kettler is a top U.S. multifamily investor recognized for placemaking, complex mixed-use projects, workforce housing, the quality of our assets, a connection to our communities and delivering on behalf of our partners. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company manages approximately 20,000 apartments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. For more information, please visit www.KETTLER.com

