Battery Passport Market Projected to Surge to USD 734 Million by 2035, Growing at a Robust CAGR of 23.2% Says Fact.MR

Analysis of Battery Passport Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

MD, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The global battery passport market is expected to reach USD 734 million by 2035, up from USD 74 million in 2024. During the forecast period from 2025 to 2035, the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 23.2%.Battery passports are emerging as a critical solution for digital traceability across the battery value chain. These digital tools store comprehensive lifecycle data including material origin, carbon footprint, technical specifications, and recycling history. Industry-wide deployment is gaining momentum as regulatory frameworks and ESG standards demand more transparency, accountability, and circular economy alignment. The shift toward smart traceability is driven by innovations in blockchain infrastructure, cloud integration, and AI-powered lifecycle analytics. Digital twins and embedded sensors now enable real-time updates and predictive insights, turning compliance systems into strategic tools.As adoption expands, major battery producers, recyclers, and energy storage providers are integrating battery passport platforms to ensure lifecycle compliance, enhance supply chain integrity, and unlock new financing models. With increasing demand for ethical sourcing and sustainable battery management, battery passports are rapidly becoming indispensable across modern electrification and mobility ecosystems.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10794 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe battery passport market is projected to grow at 2% CAGR and reach USD 734 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 643 million between 2025 to 2035Western Europe is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 1% in 2035Predominating market players are Circularise, Circulor, Minespider, RCS Global, IOTA, OPTEL GROUP, and KezzlerWestern Europe is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 201 million“Stricter environmental regulations, rising demand for supply chain transparency, and the push for circular economy practices will drive the battery passport market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market DevelopmentThe battery passport market is advancing through strategic partnerships between tech providers, OEMs, and recyclers. Key developments include blockchain-enabled traceability, AI-driven lifecycle analytics, and integration-ready platforms for diverse battery types. Companies are focusing on compliance-ready APIs and compatibility with digital manufacturing and energy systems. Emphasis is also placed on aligning with regional regulations while ensuring global interoperability, enabling scalable adoption across automotive, industrial, and energy storage sectors.For example , in June 2024, the Global Battery Alliance launched the second wave of its Battery Passport pilots, involving 11 consortia led by major battery manufacturers like CATL, LG Energy Solution, and Samsung SDI. These pilots aim to establish a Minimum Viable Product for the Battery Passport, providing ESG scores to enhance transparency and sustainability in the battery value chain.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Battery Passport market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Sodium-Ion, Flow, Others), Solution Type (Traceability, Digital Platforms, Auditing and Verification Services), and End-User (Battery Manufacturers, Automotive OEMs, Recyclers, Governments, Consumers), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions : https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10794 Key Companies Profiled-Key players in the battery passport industry include Circularise, Circulor, Minespider, RCS Global, IOTA, OPTEL GROUP, and Kezzler.Industry News-In October 2024, ChargeZone launched its Battery Passport System, a digital platform offering comprehensive lifecycle data for EV batteries. Built on Industrial IoT 5.0, it enhances transparency, supports recycling, and underpins a Battery-as-a-Service model for commercial EVs, aligning with India's circular economy and renewable energy goals.In June 2024, Volvo launched the world’s first EV battery passport, pioneering digital transparency for its EX90 SUV ahead of incoming EU regulations. The passport tracks battery materials, carbon footprint, and recycling data, reinforcing sustainability and supply chain accountability in electric vehicle manufacturing.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global Edge Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 103.8 billion by 2035, up from USD 8.9 billion in 2024. During the forecast period from 2025 to 2035, the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 24.4%.The global foosball table market is valued at USD 355.6 million in 2025. 