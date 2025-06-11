Bob Lundquist

WABASH, IN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Lundquist of Lundquist Appraisals and Real Estate Highlights the Value of Expert Real Estate Guidance in HelloNation MagazineWhy does having a real estate agent matter when buying or selling a home? In a featured article in HelloNation Magazine, John Lundquist of Lundquist Appraisals and Real Estate in Wabash, Indiana, explains why working with a professional real estate agent is essential to navigating one of life’s most significant transactions. In a market as varied as Wabash—with its mix of historic homes, rural properties, and new developments—local expertise is a vital advantage.Lundquist points out that a skilled agent provides more than listings. They offer insight into neighborhood values, market trends, and hidden opportunities that buyers may miss without local knowledge. For homebuyers, a real estate agent acts as a trusted guide—helping clients interpret paperwork, coordinate inspections, and negotiate effectively to protect their interests.Sellers benefit just as much. Agents can position a property for a faster, more successful sale by pricing it competitively, staging it attractively, and promoting it through targeted marketing and professional networks. In a town where each neighborhood has distinct character, an agent’s ability to highlight a home’s appeal can make a meaningful difference.According to Lundquist, real estate agents turn a complicated and emotional process into a confident and informed experience. Their expertise supports clients through every step, from setting goals to closing the deal, ensuring the best outcome in both buying and selling.These insights are detailed in the HelloNation Magazine article, The Role of a Real Estate Agent: Why You Need an Expert on Your Side.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

