Savista Launches Yoga & Wellness Retreat, Combined with Village Experience & Cultural Immersion

Savista Jaipur inside areal view Savista Retreat Yoga and wellness countryside jaipur Organic Farm to Fork Food

Discover healing in the heart of Rajasthan with immersive yoga, Ayurvedic advice, and authentic village life, at Savista Retreat.

A stay at Savista is much more than just a pretty room in a restored heritage haveli (mansion); discerning and eco-conscious travelers also value our organic food and personalized hospitality” — Dr. Bhanwar

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savista Retreat, an eco-conscious boutique property nestled in the serene countryside near Jaipur, announces the launch of its newest offering: a yoga and wellness retreat that blends mindful living with rich cultural immersion. The retreat invites travelers to Jaipur to pause, and rejuvenate their bodies and minds while exploring the colorful traditions of rural Rajasthan.

Set against the backdrop of a restored ancestral estate surrounded by organic gardens and native flora, the retreat experience at Savista is designed for seekers of balance, peace, and authenticity. The program integrates daily yoga sessions, personalized wellness guidance, and immersive local experiences.

“A stay at Savista is much more than just a pretty room in a restored heritage haveli (mansion); discerning and eco-conscious travelers also value our organic food and personalized hospitality, as well as the many curated activities that we offer”, said Dr. Bhanwar, Owner and Director at Savista Retreat. “Our retreat is designed to be comprehensive. In addition to all of the above it focuses on a deeper reconnection with self, nature, and an immersion in local cultural experiences”

Guests participating in the retreat can expect:

Morning & evening yoga under open skies

Ayurvedic consultation, massage and wellness meals curated from on-site organic produce

Two-day village immersion exploring rural life, hands-on learning of local crafts (such as pottery, block printing), and participating in traditional cultural performances

Opportunities for silence and reflection.



With limited group sizes and a strong emphasis on sustainability, Savista ensures personalized attention and a restorative environment ideal for both solo travelers and small wellness groups.

Bookings for the programe are now open at https://www.savista.com. Special introductory packages and early-bird discounts are available for stays between September 2025 and April 2026.

About Savista Retreat:

Savista is a family-run boutique heritage retreat located just outside Jaipur, on a peaceful 12 acre estate surrounded by an agrarian and pastoral economy. With a commitment to sustainability, wellness and authenticity, Savista offers guests a rare blend of eco-luxury, cultural discovery, and renewal. From carefully planned organic meals to immersive local experiences, every stay supports conscious, slow travel.

Organic Farming at Savista

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.