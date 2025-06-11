Vice Minister of National Health Commission, Cao Xuetao, visits Macao Union Medical Center

MACAU, June 11 - Vice Minister of the National Health Commission, Cao Xuetao, led a delegation on May 28th to visit the Islands Healthcare Complex. – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereafter referred to as the “Macao Union Medical Center”). During the visit, the delegation toured the Ambulatory Medical Centre, the Imagiology Centre and the Assisted Reproduction Center of the Macao Union Medical Center, followed by an introduction by Director Wu Wenming. The delegation was accompanied by Director of the Health Bureau, Lo Iek Long; Deputy Director and First-Level Inspector of the Office of Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan Affairs of the National Health Commission, He Zhaohua; and Deputy Director-General of the Department of Medical Administration of the National Health Commission, Li Dachuan, among others.

After the visit, the delegation held a seminar with various experts stationed in Macao from the Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) and highly praised the construction and achievements of the Macao Union Medical Center. Vice Minister Cao emphasized that the Macao Union Medical Center, as a collaborative project between the Macao SAR Government and the PUMCH, is not only a pioneering initiative but also an “unprecedented exploration.” He proposed three requirements for the future development of the Macao Union Medical Center. Firstly, experts from the PUMCH should uphold the PUMCH spirit and keep raising their awareness. While the establishment of the Macao Union Medical Center is of great significance in the field of medical and healthcare, it also serves as a demonstration of the successful implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy. As such, the Macao Union Medical Center should set an exemplary standard and landmark for the practice of the policy. Secondly, the Macao Union Medical Center should coordinate actively with the Macao SAR Government in policy implementation by forging ahead with the execution of the government policies relevant to health. Thirdly, the Macao Union Medical Center should make efforts to strengthen hospital management and international exchange and collaboration, while ensuring the long-term sustainable development of the collaborative project. He also hoped that the Macao Union Medical Center would grow into a world-class medical institution rooted in Macao, helping to rejuvenate the Chinese nation and build a strong and prosperous country.

In his speech at the seminar, Director Wu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Central Government and the Macao SAR Government for their guidance and support to the Macao Union Medical Center. He also provided a detailed report on its overall construction, operational management and medical services.

During the seminar, Vice Minister Cao engaged in cordial exchanges with multiple experts, discussing and offering suggestions on topics such as the differentiated development of medical services, improvement of specialized nursing care, the breaking of barriers in medical technology, the construction of information technology and the development of the big health industry.