President Cyril Ramaphosa urges caution, care and cooperation during severe winter conditions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the loss of multiple lives in incidents in the Eastern Cape that have been linked to severe weather conditions.

Six bodies were recovered near Mthatha and another near Tsolo in the Eastern Cape in incidents arising from flooding.

In the aftermath of another incident, three children have been rescued while a number of their fellow learners are missing after the vehicle in which they were travelling to school was swept away by floodwaters near Mthatha.

President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the bereaved families, affected communities and Eastern Cape residents at large.

The President says these incidents and others that may unfold during winter highlights the need for South Africans to display caution, care and cooperation as the worst impacts of winter weather take effect across the country.

Residents, businesses, infrastructure and livestock and wildlife in various provinces are currently affected by the annual, seasonal impacts of winter conditions.

Some of these impacts have claimed lives and remain life-threatening and harmful to businesses and the livelihoods of workers.

President Ramaphosa’s thoughts are with citizens who are affected in diverse ways.

The President assures the nation that national, provincial and municipal authorities – including the National Disaster Management Centre – are giving the requisite attention to crises as they unfold.

President Ramaphosa said: “While government discharges its responsibilities and services to citizens, we welcome the support we see at times such as this from businesses, community- and faith-based organisations, charities and organisations such as the National Sea Rescue Institute.

“I thank everyone from all walks of life who are working to keep all of us safe and comfortable this winter.

“The devastation that comes with nature’s forces demands that we work together as best we can to bring relief to families and communities who need this the most.

“This is a time where we need to take care of ourselves in our homes and reach out to neighbours and friends who need help of any kind.

“We also need to exercise caution on our roads when travelling for work or leisure, or as we get out in nature where we may want to see such sights as snowfalls or flooded rivers.

“We must observe by-laws and regulations that exist to protect us in these conditions.

“We must pull together where disaster strikes and while none of us should evade accountability, we must put problem-solving and collaboration ahead of blame and conflict.

“Our beautiful country is a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable place for all of us for most of the year, but we cannot escape winter’s intensity and our own vulnerability.

“Let’s show our care for each other this winter and let ubuntu see us through to spring.”

