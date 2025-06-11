MEC Ivan Meyer opens Africa Food Show 2025

Yesterday, 10 June 2025, the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, officially opened the inaugural Africa Food Summit 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), highlighting the Western Cape Government’s commitment to agricultural growth, food security, innovation, and continental collaboration.

Addressing a diverse audience of industry leaders, exhibitors, and delegates from over 30 countries, Dr Meyer emphasised the importance of agriculture and agri-processing as key pillars of the Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs Strategy 2023–2035. “This summit is more than a trade show; it is a strategic platform to highlight and promote sustainable economic growth and food security,” he stated.

Dr Meyer underscored the Western Cape’s agricultural competitiveness, noting that 66% of the province’s agricultural production is exported, contributing significantly to South Africa’s total agricultural exports. “Every 5% increase in agricultural exports creates nearly 23,000 jobs—two-thirds of which are off-farm. These are not just statistics—they are livelihoods, families, and futures,” he added.

However, the Minister also acknowledged the challenges facing the sector, including global conflicts, supply chain disruptions, and protectionist trade policies. He highlighted South Africa’s vulnerability as a net importer of agrochemicals and fertilisers and the impact of high tariffs introduced by the United States of America, with the cooling-off period set to end in July 2025.

In response to these challenges, Dr Meyer called for deeper regional cooperation and strategic alliances through frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). “To fully realise these opportunities, we must invest in infrastructure, harmonise trade systems, and foster deeper cooperation among African nations,” he urged.

The Minister outlined ambitious targets for the province, including tripling the value of exports to R450 billion by 2035, increasing the number of active exporters by 400, and unlocking 30 new export product opportunities by 2030. “ These targets are directed by my Ministerial priorities, which are agricultural and business support, food security and nutrition and market access, said the Minister.

Dr Meyer concluded with a call to action, “Let us use this platform to reaffirm our commitment to sustainable agricultural production, expand our market access, and strengthen the agri-processing value chain. Let us champion ethical trade, embrace technological innovation, and empower our youth—Africa’s greatest asset.”

The Africa Food Summit ends on Wednesday, 12 August 2025.

Media enquiries:

Daniel Johnson

Spokesperson for Minister Ivan Meyer

E-mail: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 079 990 4231

#GovZAUpdates

