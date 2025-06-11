Rudra Verma Announces Debut as Producer with India’s First Live Singing Reality Show ‘GLANCE’

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Bollywood director Vishal Ranjan Mishra, known for hits like "Hotel Milan" and "Marudhar Express", 'Coffee with D" is back in the spotlight as the Sr. Director of “GLANCE – A Live Singing Reality Show”. The show brings with it a fresh creative force, Rudra Verma, who steps into the limelight with his debut as a Producer, after previously assisting Mr. Mishra in the Hindi film industry.GLANCE brings together a strong creative team with Sakib Shaikh onboard as Director, adding technical strength and cinematic experience to this unique, live-format singing competition.Their creative association, built over years of collaboration, now takes a bold new form in GLANCE — a first-of-its-kind live-format singing reality show that aims to spotlight raw, real Indian talent with complete transparency.Vishal Ranjan Mishra shares:“GLANCE isn’t just a show; it’s a cultural movement. I’ve seen Rudra grow creatively from an associate to a true visionary, and I’m proud to be part of his producer debut. Together, we’re about to set a new benchmark in Indian music television.”Stepping into production under the banner of TRV Group of Entertainment, Rudra Verma brings his industry insight, musical experience as a playback singer, and a deep passion for creating a transparent, ground-level talent platform.Rudra Verma, Producer of GLANCE, says:“After assisting Vishal sir in multiple film projects, I’ve learned the value of sincerity, clarity, and storytelling. GLANCE is my dream to create something authentic, where real singers rise purely through their voice. This is my debut as a producer — and I’m proud it begins with a show like this.”GLANCE is India’s first real-time singing reality show, starting with multiple ground auditions, moving to high-energy studio rounds, semi-finals, and a live Grand Finale. With no pre-recorded manipulation or editing, the show is built on pure voice, raw emotion, and audience connection.Online registrations has been started. Audition Cities are as below:North IndiaDelhi – Maximum media attention + diverse talentLucknow – UP’s cultural hub, rising youth talentChandigarh – Music + fashion capital of the NorthWest IndiaMumbai – Industry epicenter, strong talent poolAhmedabad – Fast-growing creative baseJaipur – Folk-meets-modern music sceneSouth IndiaBengaluru – Tech-savvy + music-forward youthHyderabad – Mix of Telugu pop and Hindi voice artistsChennai – Carnatic meets indie-pop talentEast IndiaKolkata – Musical heritage + passionate singersGuwahati – Hidden gem for raw vocal talent (Northeast)Central IndiaBhopal or Indore – Underrated but rich in aspiring singersFor any business relations-Email : marketing@glanceindia.inFor other queries-Email: contact@glanceindia.inInstagram: @glanceindiaofficial @rudravermaofficialWebsite: www.glanceindia.in

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.