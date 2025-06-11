AMCD Applauds Senator Cruz’s Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act

Muslim Brotherhood flag

The Muslim Brotherhood is one of the most subversive organizations in existence” — John Hajjar, AMCD Co-Chair

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy strongly endorses legislation put forward by Senator Ted Cruz to designate the international Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization.

“This legislation has been a long time coming and, in fact, Senator Cruz introduced an earlier version in 2021,” said AMCD co-chair Tom Harb. “Since that time, awareness has grown about the danger of this two-faced organization. On the one hand, they present themselves as civil rights organizations, such as the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), and on the other, they openly support violent jihad and the overthrow of democracy in favor of Islamic law.”

“The Muslim Brotherhood is one of the most subversive organizations in existence,” added AMCD co-chair John Hajjar. “They infiltrate democratic institutions with the goal of turning them against the host government with the goal to overthrow those governments one by one and eventually to institute a global Caliphate to rule the world. If that sounds far-fetched, just take a look at what has happened in England.”

“The Muslim Brotherhood has been very active on college campuses and has long used the Middle East Studies Association (MESA) to place radical teachers in key positions,” said former AMCD Executive Director Rebecca Bynum. “The Muslim Students Association has now spawned the even more radical Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) which has spearheaded the radical antisemitism and violence against Jews all across the nation. They simply cannot be allowed to continue to operate. Their foreign funding must be cut-off and their leaders deported. This legislation is key to those efforts.”

Senator Cruz has fought consistently against Islamic radicalism and in defense of our vulnerable Jewish population. He is a principled public servant who cares deeply about the future of our country. Bravo Senator Cruz for having the courage to stand against those who would destroy the America we love. AMCD stands with you.

