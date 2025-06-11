NYC Tattoo Shop Announces Massive Friday the 13th Flash Tattoo Marathon Across Brooklyn and Manhattan

Lady Liberty doing Friday the 13th Tattoos in NYC

NYCTattooShop.com Popular Friday the 13th Marathon returns June 13 with flash tattoos, at 3 NYC locations across Brooklyn and Manhattan.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYC Tattoo Shop, consistently recognized as one of the top-rated tattoo studios in New York City, officially announces the return of its renowned Friday the 13th Flash Tattoo Marathon, set to take place on Friday, June 13, 2025. This highly anticipated event invites tattoo enthusiasts from across the city to participate in a day-long celebration of tattoo culture, featuring exclusive flash designs offered at special rates.Event DetailsThe Friday the 13th Tattoo Marathon will run from 8:00 AM to 4:00 AM the following day and will be hosted simultaneously at all three NYC Tattoo Shop locations:🖤 Greenpoint, Brooklyn – 42 Noble Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222🖤 Williamsburg, Brooklyn – 164 North 6th st, Brooklyn, NY 11211🖤 Chinatown, Manhattan – 141 Canal St, Manhattan, NY 10002A Celebrated NYC Tattoo TraditionNow considered a staple of New York City’s creative and countercultural landscape, the Friday the 13th Flash Tattoo Marathon continues to attract a diverse community of artists, collectors, and first-time clients. The event has evolved into one of the most energized and anticipated days in the NYC tattoo calendar, drawing hundreds who seek bold, original flash tattoos in a dynamic atmosphere.According to the NYC Tattoo Shop team, the event is designed to celebrate tattoo artistry and community connection, with a curated selection of flash tattoos offered in a festive setting. The marathon embodies the spirit of New York’s tattoo culture—art-forward, inclusive, and electrifying.Flash Designs & Booking InformationOriginal flash tattoo sheets will be previewed in the days leading up to the event via the official NYC Tattoo Shop Instagram account: @nyctattooshopAppointments can be secured in advance by visiting www.nyctattooshop.com/book . Walk-in availability will also be offered at each location throughout the event’s duration.About NYC Tattoo ShopWith locations in Greenpoint, Williamsburg, and Manhattan’s Chinatown, NYC Tattoo Shop is known for its team of highly skilled artists and a dedication to quality, creativity, and customer experience. The studio has built a reputation for excellence in both custom and flash tattoo work, maintaining a loyal clientele while welcoming new faces from across the globe.

