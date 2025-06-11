Office Source Now Offering Mobile Shredding Services for Secure Document and Digital Disposal in St. Louis

Office Source Offers Mobile Shredding in St. Louis - Office Source Mobile Shredding Services to Protect Data Of St. Louis - Office Source Mobile Shredding Service to Protect Confidential Document - Office Source

Office Source Expands Secure Shredding Capabilities with New Mobile Shredding Services in St. Louis

With the rise in data breaches and identity theft, we wanted to provide a more convenient and secure solution for our clients.” — Kraig Simmons

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Office Source, a trusted provider of office supplies, office furniture, and secure shredding services in St. Louis, is pleased to announce the addition of mobile shredding service. This enhancement provides both businesses and residents with an even more convenient and secure way to dispose of confidential documents and digital data.“We have always been committed to offering secure document and digital destruction services,” said Kraig Simmons, Owner of Office Source. “With the rise in data breaches and identity theft, we wanted to provide a more convenient and secure solution for our clients. We offer the same high level of security, now with the added convenience of shredding right at the client’s location.”Office Source’s mobile shredding services are designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses and residents, offering a safe, on-site solution for document and digital destruction. Whether it’s a one-time purge or recurring service, customers can now have their documents shredded in real-time, while watching the process unfold via a secure live feed.“With identity theft concerns and increasing regulatory requirements for data destruction, our mobile shredding services offer businesses and residents peace of mind, knowing their sensitive information is securely destroyed on-site,” said Kraig. “This service makes it easier for our customers to stay compliant with privacy laws and protect their confidential data from unauthorized access.”Key Benefits of Office Source Mobile Shredding Services:• On-Site & Secure: Documents and digital data are shredded on-site in a secure mobile truck, offering real-time destruction for added peace of mind.• Compliant with Regulations: Our shredding services comply with privacy regulations such as HIPAA, FACTA, and GDPR, ensuring businesses meet their legal obligations for data protection.• Convenient & Flexible: Mobile shredding provides a convenient and efficient solution, saving businesses time and reducing the risk of security breaches.• Environmentally Responsible: All shredded materials are recycled, reducing waste and contributing to a greener environment by minimizing the impact on landfills.With this addition, Office Source continues to be a trusted partner for St. Louis businesses and residents, now offering a complete range of office solutions designed to enhance security and peace of mind.For more information or to schedule shredding services, please visit the website or contact 639-349-5109.About Office Source:Office Source has been a trusted provider of office supplies and furniture in St. Louis for over two decades. Founded in 1999 by brothers Kraig and Kerstan Simmons in Fenton, Missouri, the company began with a mission to offer personalized service and high-quality products to local businesses.Over the years, Office Source has expanded its offerings to include managed print services, copiers and printers, print-on-demand solutions, and office furniture, becoming a comprehensive resource for office solutions in the region.

