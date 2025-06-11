Shamrock Medicine Welcomes Amanda Brown, Family Nurse Practitioner, to Enhance Preventative Care

Ambler, PA-based family-focused practice expands preventive care services to better serve the growing needs of area patients.

AMBLER, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Medicine, a boutique family medicine and psychiatric practice, announces the addition of Amanda Brown, Family Nurse Practitioner, to strengthen preventive care services for families across the Lower Gwynedd area. Brown brings extensive experience in patient advocacy and family healthcare to the practice's comprehensive care model.

Brown joins Shamrock Medicine with over 6 years of experience as a Family Nurse Practitioner and 8 years of experience as a Registered Nurse. Her expertise focuses on patient advocacy, education, and counseling to help guide each person towards their individual health and wellness goals. The addition addresses growing demand for preventive family healthcare services in the Philadelphia, Ambler, and Cherry Hill communities.

Shamrock Medicine differentiates itself by focusing on building strong patient-provider relationships and eliminating the traditional barriers often associated with primary and mental healthcare. The practice's team of experienced professionals develops individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs, promoting long-term health and well-being.

"We are pleased to welcome Amanda Brown to our team," said Dr. Peter Kelly, Owner and Spokesperson for Shamrock Medicine. "Her experience in family medicine and dedication to patient advocacy aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive and convenient healthcare to our members in a warm, welcoming environment."

The practice operates as an insurance-based boutique family medicine and psychiatric practice that provides convenient, high-quality care to members. Shamrock Medicine offers traditional medical care including physicals and sick visits along with convenient access to mental health services. The practice accepts multiple insurance plans including Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBS, Independence BCBS, Humana, Medicare, Tricare, UMR, and United Insurances.

Personalized Care Approach

Shamrock Medicine takes time to listen to patient concerns and creates individualized treatment plans that reflect each person's goals and values. The practice uses text-based communications with providers, allowing patients to communicate with nurses and providers for appointments, lab results, and prescription refills through a convenient platform.

"I love Shamrock! They have a calm inviting waiting area and offer water or coffee, which makes the experience of going for a routine check up enjoyable! There is also little to no wait time and everybody I've experienced at the practice is very knowledgeable and listen to your needs/concerns," said Kate S., a current patient.

The boutique approach limits patient volume to provide more time and attention to each individual, ensuring patients receive personalized care. Ashley C., another patient, noted: "Literally the best team I've ever had the privilege to be treated by. Everyone is so nice and knowledgeable. They are quick to respond to my million texts and always make me feel so much better after our visits."

Comprehensive Service Locations

Shamrock Medicine maintains offices in Philadelphia with additional locations serving Ambler, PA and Cherry Hill, NJ. The practice operates clinics at 812 N Bethlehem Pike, Suite 207A Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002 and 911 Kings Highway S, Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034. Services include preventive care, wellness checks, chronic disease management, mental health services, attention deficit disorder treatment, anxiety and depression care, testosterone treatment, hair loss treatment, and STD management.

"We love our doctor at Shamrock and the practice as a whole. Our experience has been so smooth. They are very responsive, quickly acknowledge requests or needs and always get back to us in a timely manner. Highly recommend," said Lisa E., a patient.

The practice offers flexible appointment scheduling, including telehealth options to accommodate busy lifestyles. Virtual care options allow patients to consult with providers from home through video appointments, making healthcare more accessible for families throughout the region.

Brown's addition supports Shamrock Medicine's commitment to providing both physical and mental health services under one roof. This integrated approach allows for better coordination of care and more comprehensive treatment plans for patients and families.

For families seeking comprehensive healthcare services or to schedule an appointment with Amanda Brown or other providers, contact Shamrock Medicine at 215.585.2342.

About Shamrock Medicine

Shamrock Medicine (https://shamrockmedicine.com/about/) is a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric care and personalized wellness services in the Greater Philadelphia area. The practice offers a warm and welcoming environment where adults and children (over the age of five) can receive compassionate and effective treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions. The team at Shamrock Medicine is dedicated to building strong patient-provider relationships and developing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term mental well-being.

Clinic Locations:

Philadelphia Clinic

407 South 10th Street Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Phone: 215.585.2342

https://maps.app.goo.gl/xrpRUEShp7y17EiT8

Ambler Clinic

812 N Bethlehem Pike, Suite 207A

Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4Lf4xuArU84722uS7

Cherry Hill, NJ Clinic

911 Kings Highway S

Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034

Phone: 856.553.1355

https://maps.app.goo.gl/KSt9NrbBzgq1mBin6

