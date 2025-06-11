Europe Industrial Gases Market is Set for Strong Growth, To Reach USD 24.2 Billion by 2033

Europe Industrial Gases Market Size 2025

The Europe industrial gases market size valued at USD 17.3 billion in 2024, expected to reach USD 24.2 billion, CAGR of 3.57% during 2025-2033.

FRANKFURT, HESSEN, GERMANY, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Europe Industrial Gases Market OverviewMarket Size in 2024: USD 17.3 BillionMarket Forecast in 2033: USD 24.2 BillionMarket Growth Rate: 3.57% (2025-2033)According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the Europe industrial gases market size was valued at USD 17.3 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 24.2 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.57% from 2025-2033.Europe Industrial Gases Industry Trends and Drivers:The Europe industrial gases market is experiencing steady expansion, with demand rising across a broad spectrum of end-use industries including manufacturing, chemicals, energy, and healthcare. As industrial operations are increasingly relying on specialized gases to enhance operational efficiency, the market is witnessing growing adoption of nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, argon, and hydrogen across various sectors. Nitrogen, in particular, is supporting inert environments in chemical processes, while oxygen continues powering combustion-intensive applications such as steelmaking and medical life-support systems. Additionally, argon is playing a crucial role in metallurgy and welding operations due to its shielding properties. Hydrogen is further gaining momentum amid the continent’s transition toward low-carbon energy systems, creating promising avenues for its on-site production and distribution. These trends are fueling the preference for diverse supply modes, including packaged, bulk, and on-site solutions, tailored to specific operational needs and consumption volumes, further strengthening market positioning.Across regional markets, countries such as Germany, France, and Italy are emerging as key demand centers, with robust industrial infrastructure and advanced healthcare ecosystems driving gas consumption. In Germany, the dominance of automotive and heavy engineering sectors is elevating the need for high-purity gases for precision welding and manufacturing applications. France is witnessing increased usage in the healthcare domain, where oxygen and specialty gases are integral to therapeutic treatments and diagnostic procedures. Italy’s metallurgical and energy segments are progressively adopting carbon dioxide and argon to optimize processes and ensure sustainability compliance. Throughout the region, regulatory alignment with environmental mandates is promoting cleaner technologies and encouraging industries to adopt gas-based solutions for emission control, energy efficiency, and product innovation. Moreover, ongoing public and private investments in renewable hydrogen projects are anchoring the long-term growth of hydrogen as a strategic fuel, particularly within the energy and transport verticals.In parallel, advancements in gas production and distribution technologies are reinforcing market scalability. Smart metering systems, remote monitoring solutions, and automation in on-site gas generation are increasing operational transparency and reducing downtime for end users. This technological evolution is streamlining bulk and on-site delivery models, making them more viable for large-volume consumers in the chemicals and metallurgy sectors. Furthermore, collaboration between industrial gas providers and OEMs is accelerating product customization and service integration, fostering long-term client partnerships. As industries prioritize productivity and sustainability, the strategic alignment of gas suppliers with emerging sectoral needs is positioning the Europe industrial gases market for sustained expansion. Breakup by Type:• Nitrogen• Oxygen• Carbon Dioxide• Argon• Hydrogen• OthersBreakup by Application:• Manufacturing• Metallurgy• Energy• Chemicals• Healthcare• OthersBreakup by Supply Mode:• Packaged• Bulk• On-SiteBreakup by Country:• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Italy• Spain• OthersCompetitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.Key highlights of the Report:• Market Performance (2019-2024)• Market Outlook (2025-2033)• COVID-19 Impact on the Market• Porter's Five Forces Analysis• Strategic Recommendations• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Structure of the Market• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape 