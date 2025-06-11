In pictures: how the Republic of Korea is taking on plastic pollution

The Comoros, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania | 2025 As part of the efforts to manage, protect and restore the coral-rich Northern Mozambique Channel, Comoros, Madagascar, Mozambique, and Tanzania are working together to restore blue and green forests by creating interconnected restoration corridors, mangroves, and coral reef ecosystems, and improving fisheries management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.