Acuity Trading and Hoc-Trade Announce Strategic Partnership Aims to Hyper-Personalised Trading Insights

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuity Trading, a leading provider of sentiment-driven analytics and trading tools, has today announced a strategic partnership with Hoc-Trade, the AI-powered behavioural analytics platform. This collaboration aims to revolutionise trader engagement and performance by combining Acuity Trading’s data-driven insights with Hoc-Trade’s behavioural AI analytics.The partnership will see Hoc-trade’s behavioural insights integrated into Acuity Trading’s advanced widgets – delivering hyper-personalised news, technical analysis, and sentiment data. Moreover, Acuity Trading’s detailed insights are embedded within Hoc-trade. By leveraging a new API, both companies enable a seamless real-time integration, thereby providing highly personalised insights for brokers and traders worldwide.Hoc-Trade’s directly integrates to the brokers’ trading platform, currently analysing 400k+ traders’ historic and live trades and revealing personal behavioural patterns through its flagship product, TradeMedic™. Using behavioural AI built upon trading data, live market insights, and behavioural finance theory, Hoc-trade visually reveals each individual’s key patterns, strengths and biases – from overtrading to premature profit-taking – helping traders build self-awareness and make more informed decisions.The combination of Acuity Trading’s world-class sentiment, technical analysis and news data with Hoc-Trade’s cutting-edge behavioural AI seeks to help brokerages deliver more engaging and customised trading experiences, support retention, and provide brokers with additional insights to optimise their services. The partnership also supports greater trading volume and trader education, benefiting brokers and traders across B2B and B2C markets globally.Jonas Schleypen, CEO of Hoc-Trade, commented:“We’re excited to join forces with Acuity Trading, a like-minded partner with a shared vision for helping traders gain deeper self-awareness and make more informed decisions. This collaboration will empower traders and brokers alike with more personalised, actionable and data-driven insights.”Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, added:“At Acuity, we’re always looking for innovative ways to help brokers and traders understand the markets better. Our partnership with Hoc-Trade brings together behavioural intelligence and real-time market data to create a unique solution that builds engagement, performance, and smarter trading.”This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.Trading leveraged products such as forex and CFDs carries a high risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved.ENDSAbout AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact UsAbout Hoc-TradeHoc-Trade is a behavioural analytics platform powered by AI, designed to help traders and institutions optimise performance by detecting and correcting emotional and cognitive biases in real time. By combining advanced machine learning with behavioural finance, Hoc-Trade delivers hyper-personalized insights that reveal the psychological drivers behind trading decisions and their impact. Its flagship product, TradeMedic™, empowers traders by transforming trading history into actionable intelligence for long-term trading success. For more information, visit www.hoc-trade.com

