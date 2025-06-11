Youth crime prevention and financial literacy focus during summer school visit to OSCE

Sixty students got an in-depth look at the OSCE’s comprehensive work on organized crime during a visit to the OSCE in Vienna, Austria on 10 June. Each year a group of students visit the Organization as part of the European Consortium for Political Research’s summer school on transnational organized crime.

“Young people are both the most vulnerable to organized crime and the most powerful agents of change. Through initiatives like the summer school visit, we equip future leaders with the knowledge and tools — such as financial literacy and inclusive prevention strategies — to drive effective and sustainable solutions in their respective communities,” said Umberto Severini, Head of the Strategic Police Matters Unit in the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department.

This year’s visit focused on emerging trends in youth recruitment into organized crime, particularly in the areas of drug distribution and exploitation. It was also an opportunity for participants to examine key risk factors contributing to youth vulnerability and explore effective prevention strategies.

Special attention was given to a newly released OSCE publication on financial literacy, which highlights how a lack of financial awareness can increase susceptibility to criminal recruitment, as well as showcases good practices in prevention.

During hands-on exericses, participants analysed practical tools and approaches that participating States can adopt to counter youth involvement in criminal networks, including through early education and targeted community initiatives. A group activity challenged students to design a youth-focused, financially informed prevention strategy, combining theoretical insights with real-world application.

The students also had a chance to network with each other and OSCE experts, helping them to consider various career paths and share perspectives across diverse academic and cultural backgrounds.

“Today’s focus on fostering a culture of the rule of law, strengthening anti-corruption literacy, and building youth resilience to criminal recruitment illustrates the critical synergy between education and policy. I am deeply grateful to the OSCE Secretariat — particularly the Transnational Threats Department and the Office of the Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings — for creating such an enriching, hands-on learning experience that equips our students with the knowledge, skills, and inspiration to become agents of change”, said Dr. Yuliya Zabyelina, Associate Professor at the University of Alabama, USA, and Director of the Summer School on Transnational Organized Crime.

"Participating in this summer school and visiting the OSCE Secretariat was a truly eye-opening experience," said Maral Jumadurdyyeva, a Master of Arts student in Politics and Security at the OSCE Academy in Bishkek. “The sessions on youth recruitment into organized crime and trafficking deepened my understanding of the complex vulnerabilities youth face today, and how preventive strategies – especially those grounded in financial literacy – can make a tangible difference.”