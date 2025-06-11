Aura Displays Unveils the World's First 43-inch Foldable Portable Monitor

First Ever 43inch Portable monitor

Aura Displays has officially begun shipping the Triple Aero 15.6 Pro Max, the world’s first 43-inch foldable portable monitor.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aura Displays, a leading innovator in redefining mobile workspaces, has officially started shipping the world’s first 43-inch foldable portable monitor—the Triple Aero 15.6 Pro Max—globally, with the first several thousand units already on their way to customers in more than 60 countries. This triple-screen extension, when fully deployed, delivers an immersive 43-inch viewing experience designed for ultimate portability.

A New Class of Portable Ultra-Wide Display

Unlike traditional triple-monitor setups that remain stationary, the Triple Aero folds compactly like a book and expands into a full-fledged workstation. Featuring three seamless, 15.6-inch Full HD displays, this compact powerhouse offers over 43 inches of horizontal screen real estate while effortlessly fitting into a standard laptop bag. Additionally, the device can reverse-charge your devices up to 60W.

The Triple Aero supports connectivity to various external devices via three mini-HDMI ports, including gaming consoles, tablets, and streaming devices. This versatile connectivity makes it an ideal solution not only for professionals but also for gamers, creatives, and tech enthusiasts. Developed with inclusivity at its core, the Triple Aero provides unprecedented visual possibilities for the broadest audience ever targeted by portable monitor technology.

Key Features

Product dimensions: 16.5-in (420mm) width × 14.1-in (360mm) height × 1.1-in (30mm) thickness

Weight: 7.0 lbs (3.2 kg)

Display: Three 15.6” LED matte Full-HD (1080p) HDR screens

Brightness: 350 cd/m²

Contrast Ratio: 1200:1

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Color Support: 16.7 million colors (100% sRGB)

Viewing Angle: 178°

Power Delivery: 65W adapter included

Audio: Integrated 2× 6Ω 2W speakers

Adjustable Heights: Three levels ( 3.9-in (10cm), 8.2-in (21cm), 9.8-in (25cm))

Connectivity: 2× USB-C, 3× mini-HDMI

Availability

The initial shipments have begun arriving in more than 60 countries.

For more information, visit: https://aura-displays.com/products/triple-aero-15-6-pro-max

About Aura Displays

Aura Displays is a global technology company dedicated to transforming mobile work through advanced portable monitor solutions. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, Aura develops sleek, high-performance displays that enhance laptop productivity and flexibility for professionals, creators, and everyday users alike. With a commitment to intelligent design, premium craftsmanship, and global accessibility, Aura continues to redefine the possibilities of portable screen technology.

Triple Screen Extender

