All Eyes On Health Information Technology IT Security Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the health information technology IT security market size has seen rapid growth. A noteworthy leap from $14.95 billion in 2024 to $17.12 billion in 2025 is expected, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.5%. The surge in the historical period can be credited to increasing adoption of electronic health records, a growing number of healthcare data breaches, rising enforcement of government data protection regulations, increasing reliance on connected medical devices, and growing awareness of patient privacy rights.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Health Information Technology IT Security Market Going Forward?

Exciting times are expected in the near future for the health information technology IT security market. A CAGR of 14.3% is projected from 2025 to 2029, taking the market size to $29.21 billion. This growth spurt during the forecast period can be attributed to rising use of telehealth and remote care services, increasing investments in healthcare cybersecurity, growing complexity of healthcare information technology systems, and increasing adoption of cloud-based health platforms, among others. Notable trends in the forecast period include advancements in artificial intelligence for threat detection, development of blockchain for secure data sharing, innovations in biometric access controls, and development of real-time threat monitoring technologies.

What’s Driving The Health Information Technology IT Security Market Growth?

A primary driver for the health IT security market will be the rising number of cybersecurity threats. Cybersecurity threats are referred to as potential malicious attacks or unauthorized activities that target digital systems, networks, or data with the intent to steal, damage, disrupt, or gain unauthorized access. The growth in digitization of sensitive data is offering cybercriminals more opportunities to exploit vulnerabilities in interconnected systems. In light of this, health IT security has become essential to prevent cybersecurity threats.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Health Information Technology IT Security Market?

Key industry players include in the health information technology IT security market are AT&T Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Zscaler Inc., Kaspersky Lab Inc., SentinelOne Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., Varonis Systems Inc., Darktrace plc, McAfee Corp., Imperva Inc., Imprivata Inc. These major companies are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as automated cybersecurity risk assessment solutions, to offer enhanced risk management capabilities, streamline security processes, and provide more efficient ways to identify and address potential cybersecurity threats.

How Is The Health Information Technology IT Security Market Segmented?

The health information technology IT security market is segmented by product and services into Antivirus and Antimalware, Identity and Access Management Solutions, Encryption and Data Loss Prevention Solution, Risk and Compliance Management Solutions, Firewalls and Unified Threat Management UTM Solutions, and Intrusion Detection or Intrusion Prevention Systems. It is further segmented by delivery mode into On-Premises and On-Demand. From an application perspective, it includes Application Security, Network Security, Endpoint Security, and Content Security. Finally, the market is segmented by end-users as Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Healthcare Payers, and Other End-Users.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Health Information Technology IT Security Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the dominant player in the health information technology IT security market in 2024. However, moving forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to outpace other regions in terms of growth rate.

