Fuel And Lube Trucks Global Market Projected to Reach $2.84 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fuel and lube trucks market to experience robust growth, rising from $2.10 billion in 2024 to $2.33 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. Key drivers of growth include increasing mining activities, rising demand for on-site fueling, burgeoning infrastructure development projects, increased construction equipment usage, and the growing necessity for fleet maintenance efficiency.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Fuel And Lube Trucks Market Going Forward?

The fuel and lube trucks market is set to see continued growth over the next few years, projected to reach $2.84 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Several factors are poised to drive this growth in the forecast period, such as increased emphasis on equipment uptime, the rise in automation of fleet services, sustained demand for sustainable fueling solutions, and significant construction projects in emerging markets. Other factors include heightened focus on preventive maintenance strategies and trends such as advancements in telematics integration, innovative fuel dispensing technologies, developments in eco-friendly lube systems, the rise of hybrid fuel and lube trucks, and breakthroughs in modular tank design.

What’s Driving The Fuel And Lube Trucks Market Growth?

Rising mining activities are anticipated to wield a significant influence on the fuel and lube trucks market in the future. This growth is due to surging global demand for key minerals used in green technologies such as lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements, which are pivotal for manufacturing batteries, electric vehicles, and renewable energy systems. Continuous on-site refueling and maintenance of heavy equipment are indispensable in mining operations, and fuel and lube trucks play a vital role in these tasks, driving the growth of the market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Fuel And Lube Trucks Market?

Knapheide Manufacturing Company, Foley Equipment Company, Curry Supply Company, IronPlanet Inc., Maintainer Corporation of Iowa Inc., Ground Force Worldwide, Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc., Thunder Creek Equipment LLC, Niece Equipment, and Amthor International number among the major companies operating in the fuel and lube trucks market. These industry leaders and others like them are continuously innovating and developing advanced products, such as Class 7 trucks, which balance power and are ideal for medium-to-heavy transportation tasks.

How Is The Fuel And Lube Trucks Market Segmented?

An extensive report on the fuel and lube trucks market segments the market by truck type lube service trucks, combination trucks, fuel tank trucks, capacity 15,000 to 25,000 Kg, below 10,000 Kg, 10,000 to 15,000 Kg, above 25,000 Kg, distribution model direct sales, dealer network, online retail, rental services, and application transportation and logistics, mining and natural resources extraction, agriculture and farming operations, construction and infrastructure development, other applications. Sub-segments include lube service trucks single-axle lube trucks, multi-axle lube trucks, off-road lube trucks, mobile lube skid units, combination trucks fuel-lube combo trucks, lube-vacuum combo trucks, lube-service and maintenance combo trucks, off-road combination trucks, and fuel tank trucks light-duty fuel trucks, medium-duty fuel trucks, heavy-duty fuel trucks, off-road fuel tankers.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Fuel And Lube Trucks Market?

North America dominated the fuel and lube trucks market in 2024 as the largest region. However, Asia-Pacific is forecast to experience the fastest growth in the coming years. The fuel and lube trucks market report provides comprehensive coverage of all major regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

