Probiotics and Gut Health Market To Hit $15.35 Bn by 2032 | Expert Insights by DataM Intelligence

The Probiotics and Gut Health Market is projected to grow from US$ 7.45 Bn in 2024 to US$ 15.35 Bn by 2032, driven by rising health awareness .

With growing awareness around digestive health, the U.S. probiotics market is seeing rapid expansion contributing significantly to the projected global growth to $15.35B by 2032” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Probiotics and Gut Health Market Overview 2025The Probiotics and Gut Health Market Size was valued at approximately US$ 7.45 Billion in 2024, and it’s on track to more than double its size, reaching around US$ 15.35 Billion by 2032. This growth reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.46% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2032, driven by rising health awareness and the growing demand for digestive wellness products.In 2025, the market is estimated to be valued at over USD 72 billion, with expectations to expand significantly through the end of the decade. In March 2024, TrueNorth unveiled 'Sensibiotics', a fresh line of probiotic supplements crafted to meet the rising demand for gut and feminine health solutions in India. Designed with modern professionals in mind, the products aim to support issues such as sensitive digestion, traveller's diarrhoea, and urinary tract infections (UTIs). Positioned as both a preventive and targeted solution, the launch highlights the rising consumer demand in India for specialized probiotic care and wellness support.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America remains a key region, driven by strong retail presence, aggressive product innovation, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Consumers in the U.S. and Canada are increasingly leaning toward gut health products not only for digestion but also for mental well-being and immune support. Consumers in the U.S. and Canada are increasingly leaning toward gut health products not only for digestion but also for mental well-being and immune support.EuropeEuropean countries are deeply entrenched in the probiotic culture, with widespread consumption of fermented foods and dairy-based products. Countries like Germany, France, and Italy continue to see solid growth, supported by public health initiatives promoting the role of gut health in lifestyle diseases.Asia-PacificThis region is witnessing the fastest growth, largely due to high consumer awareness, traditional consumption patterns (e.g., kimchi, miso), and expanding urban populations with disposable income. In countries like India and China, probiotics are increasingly entering the pediatric, women’s health, and elderly nutrition markets.Key Companies and Market DynamicsNestlé SADanone S.A.Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.BioGaia ABProcter & GambleNow FoodsDSM-FirmenichKemin IndustriesChr. Hansen Holding A/SEvonik IndustriesMarket Segmentation:By Product: Probiotic Foods & Beverages, Yogurt, Kefir, Kombucha, Sauerkraut, Kimchi, Miso, Others, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed ProbioticsBy Ingredient: Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, OthersBy Form: Capsules, Tablets, Powders, Liquid, OthersBy End-User: Human, Infant, Children, Adults, Seniors, Animals, Livestock Animals, Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Horses, Others, Companion Animals, Dogs, Cats, OthersBy Region: North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and AfricaLatest News of USAIn early 2025, several major U.S. brands announced next-generation probiotic supplements featuring strains designed not just for gut health, but also for cognitive function and stress regulation. This reflects a growing body of evidence linking gut flora to brain health, often referred to as the gut-brain axis.Additionally, U.S. regulatory bodies are beginning to establish clearer guidelines around labeling and probiotic strain claims, aiming to boost consumer confidence and ensure product efficacy. Industry experts expect this to benefit the market by weeding out unsubstantiated claims and promoting scientifically backed formulations.Another notable development is the integration of probiotics into mainstream products like nutritional bars, protein shakes, and infant formulas, reflecting a broader movement toward wellness-enhancing daily consumables.Latest News of JapanIn Japan, a country with a long-standing culture of fermented foods, innovation continues to thrive in the probiotics space. In May 2024, a leading Japanese wellness company unveiled a new eye-health-focused probiotic supplement, citing research linking gut health to visual performance and eye fatigue relief particularly among aging populations and digital device users.Moreover, Japanese companies are also introducing dual-function probiotic drinks targeting both digestive health and immunity, especially amid ongoing public health conversations surrounding post-pandemic recovery. These launches are tailored toward older consumers and office workers dealing with lifestyle-related gut disturbances.There is also a noticeable uptick in collaborations between universities and private firms to develop next-gen probiotics using native Japanese strains, aimed at addressing local gut health challenges such as enzyme deficiencies or aging-related dysbiosis.Future OutlookLooking ahead, the probiotics and gut health market is expected to continue expanding across multiple dimensions. With scientific studies increasingly supporting the benefits of maintaining a balanced gut microbiome, there’s enormous potential for further product development in areas such as mood regulation, sports performance, sleep enhancement, and even skin health.In parallel, consumers are becoming more ingredient-savvy. They want transparency not just in where the strains come from but also in what results they can expect. This has prompted many companies to shift toward science-first storytelling, using clinical trial data and endorsements from gastroenterologists.Experts insights:The probiotics and gut health market is no longer just about fixing digestion it's about holistic well-being. Whether it's better focus, stronger immunity, or improved emotional balance, probiotics are now being positioned as vital daily essentials. 