Leonardo247 Appoints Ken McDonald as CEO

Leonardo247 Adds Experienced CEO for Continued Innovation and Growth

Sustainable growth starts with building products people love. In today’s crowded SaaS market, being useful isn’t enough.” — Ken McDonald

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leonardo247 , the leading provider of proactive operations and maintenance software for the multifamily industry, today announced the appointment of Ken McDonald as its new Chief Executive Officer.With a mission to modernize and simplify property operations, Leonardo247 has rapidly expanded since its founding, now supporting thousands of properties and more than 2 million rental units. The addition of McDonald marks a pivotal step in the company’s evolution as it enters its next phase of growth and innovation.Ken McDonald brings over three decades of experience in the software industry, along with a proven track record of accelerating company growth through product innovation and customer-centric practices. As Chief Growth Officer at TeamSnap, a leading team sports app, he led the company to 25 million users. Most recently, he served as General Manager and later Chief Product Officer at Togetherwork, a vertical SaaS company with dozens of products. During his tenure, the company experienced significant expansion, with several of the products under his leadership growing by an order of magnitude or more. McDonald is a recognized thought leader in rapidly scaling online businesses and is co-author of the book How to Acquire Your First Million Customers.“Sustainable growth starts with building products people love,” said Ken McDonald, CEO of Leonardo247. “In today’s crowded SaaS market, being useful isn’t enough. At Leonardo247, we’re focused on delivering a platform that’s both operationally critical and deeply valued by the people who use it. Delivering a product people love is what drives continued loyalty and long-term success.”“The maintenance and operations pain points we solve are becoming more, and more poignant in the multibillion-dollar property management market that is trying to find ways to reduce risk and boost net operating income,” said Daniel Cunningham, Leonardo co-founder and industry principal. “Ken is the right guy to come in and help us continue our growth trajectory.”About Leonardo247Leonardo247 is the award-winning, cloud-based operations and maintenance platform that streamlines daily property management tasks, ensuring compliance and operational efficiency. Trusted by the nation’s leading property management firms, Leonardo247 delivers real-time insights, automated workflows, and a centralized system of record that empowers teams to do their best work.For media inquiries, please contact:PR Contactcontactus@leonardo247.com

