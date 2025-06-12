FREE Work-Life Balance Audit Helps Women Founders Spot Imbalances in 5 Minutes — and Get Tips They Can Apply Immediately

Take The FREE Work-Life Balance Audit Logo of The Work-Life Balance Business Model & SOP Founder & Creator of the Work-Life Balance Business Model & SOP

When women founders and CEOs build their businesses using the Work-Life Balance Business Model and SOP, they naturally create the wellness-focused workplaces of the future.” — Thought Leader Barbara Bamba

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startup & Thrive, LLC, the transformative company founded by Work-Life Balance Thought Leader Barbara Bamba, is now offering a free, AI-powered Work-Life Balance Audit to help women founders and other entrepreneurs monitor and master their work-life balance across 15 Core Life Value Areas.A Timely Solution to a Widespread ProblemEntrepreneurs across industries are facing record levels of chronic stress, overwhelm, and burnout—often without realizing just how imbalanced their daily lives have become. Until now, there hasn’t been a simple, effective tool to measure work-life balance and course correct in real time.The Work-Life Balance Audit changes that.About the Work-Life Balance Audit: Your Priceless Gift That Keeps on GIV*EN Regular Value: $997 — Yours FREE During the BETA SeasonThis isn't just another one-time assessment—it's your ongoing companion to achieving work-life balance success in 15 Core Life Value Areas and the mandatory first step to unlocking the Make Time For More™ Experience.What Makes This Audit Priceless:AI-Powered Precision – Our proprietary algorithm delivers hyper-personalized insights based on your unique lifestyle.Unlimited Access – Retake the audit daily, weekly, monthly, or as often as you'd like to assess your balance.Cherry Blossom Integration – Get instant coaching from your personalized AI guide, Cherry Blossom, who reviews your scores and offers tips to help you improve or maintain your work-life harmony.Grounded in a Proven Framework – Derived from Barbara Bamba’s 13 Core Life Value Areas used in her exclusive Work-Life Balance Experience.Valued at $997 – You’re getting complimentary access before it becomes a paid tool post-beta season.How the Audit Works:The audit asks you to rate yourself across 15 categories reflecting the 13 Core Life Value Areas. Each category is scored based on your consistency over the past 30 days, giving you a clear snapshot of your month. Upon completion, you'll receive:Your overall Work-Life Balance ScoreA breakdown by category to spotlight your strengths and growth areasTargeted recommendations for your lowest-scoring areasAI-powered guidance from Cherry Blossom for real-time supportWhy Work-Life Balance MattersFor women entrepreneurs, balance isn’t a luxury — it’s a requirement for sustainable leadership. Research consistently shows that:Women with structured wellness habits are 4x less likely to experience burnoutBalanced founders make faster, more confident decisionsLeaders who integrate well-being practices see increased team loyalty and innovation"I created this audit as the mandatory first step to achieving your Desired Work-Lifestyle," says Barbara Bamba. "Clarity precedes transformation. This isn’t just an assessment—it’s a priceless gift that keeps on GIV*EN, offering you the insight and guidance to lead a more balanced, intentional life."Who This Is For:The Work-Life Balance Audit is ideal for:Start-up Founders who want to build their business from a foundation of balanceHustle Disrupters ready to pivot away from burnout toward fulfillmentConscious Entrepreneurs of All Genders seeking tools to realign with what matters mostWhether you’re testing the waters or preparing for the full Make Time For More™ Business Model & SOP Installation, this audit is your starting point.From Awareness to Action: Try On the Business Model & SOP That Creates Time-Freedom and Shapes the Wellness-Focused Workplaces of the FutureOnce entrepreneurs identify their imbalances, the next step is action. That’s where the Make Time For More™ Work-Life Balance Business Model & SOP comes in—a wellness-first approach to building a sustainable, fulfilling business.We host a 28-Day Work-Life Balance Experience Cycle every month during the BETA season so women founders and CEOs—especially those who left high-stress careers in pursuit of work-life balance—can plug themselves into the new Work-Life Balance Business Model and SOP (Sustainable Operating Procedure).These women often bring hustle culture habits with them into entrepreneurship, unknowingly recreating the very stress and burnout they sought to escape. This new model is specifically designed to help them break free from those unhealthy patterns and begin creating the work-life balance they truly crave—by default, creating the wellness-focused workplaces of the future now.Participants can “test drive” the model for 7 days, 14 days, or 21 days (with a 1-week recovery break) and experience the full rhythm, structure, and results of the system.This model integrates powerful daily habits practiced by many of the world’s top-performing entrepreneurs—like starting the day with gratitude, a morning routine, movement before meetings, and quality time with family. While Tim Ferriss popularized the concept of extreme time-efficiency through The 4-Hour Workweek, the Make Time For More™ Model is more closely aligned with the 4-Day Workweek movement led by Andre Barnes.This proven best practice—already adopted by top-performing CEOs like Barnes—is now being extended to women founders and CEOs who are ready to become stewards of time freedom and lead their businesses from a place of peace, purpose, and power.By applying these principles, founders create space for a wellness-first culture in their lives and companies. And each week a founder embraces this model, they help build the collective wellness culture shaping the future of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.Take the FREE Work-Life Balance Audit now at www.MakeTimeForMore.com Media & Collaboration OpportunitiesBarbara Bamba is available for media interviews, podcast features, speaking engagements, and collaborations with women’s business groups, organizations, and associations that are aligned with the mission to create a more balanced, wellness-focused entrepreneurial ecosystem.To connect or request Barbara as a guest or speaker, please visit www.MakeTimeForMore.com or email coachbarbara@maketimeformore.com

