Shadadhara Pratishta Ceremonies to Begin for Vrindavan Guruvayur Temple

Mohanji Foundation to hold Shadadhara Pratishta ceremonies from June 15th –18th in Braj Bhoomi

This foundational Shadadhara Pratishta is not just about placing stones—it’s laying energetic roots that will bless the land and generations to come.” — Brahmarishi Mohanji

UTTAR PRADESH, NOT APPLICABLE, INDIA, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mohanji Bharat Welfare Foundation is deeply honoured to announce the Shadadhara Pratishta and Foundation Ceremonies for the Vrindavan Guruvayur Krishna Temple. This sacred initiative, envisioned by Brahmarishi Mohanji, brings the divine child form of Lord Krishna—Guruvayurappan—from the revered Guruvayur Temple in Kerala to his original ‘leela-sthal’, Vrindavan.“This is a divine return,” said Brahmarishi Mohanji. “Lord Krishna, in the form of Guruvayurappan, comes back to Vrindavan. This foundational Shadadhara Pratishta is not just about placing stones—it’s laying energetic roots that will bless the land and generations to come.”The Shadadhara Pratishta is one of the most spiritually significant and intricate rituals in Vedic temple architecture, rarely performed and deeply transformative. It marks the beginning of both the spiritual and physical construction of the temple, laying a sacred energy grid beneath the sanctum that aligns with the human chakra system.Event Schedule: Vrindavan Guruvayurappan Krishna Temple SiteJune 15, 2025 (Evening):• Ganapathi Pooja (Sthala Suddhi) – Site purification• Vaastu Bali – Offering to elemental forcesJune 16, 2025 (Morning & Evening):• Aadharashila Sthapana – Placement of the temple’s foundation stone• Nidhikalasha Samarpana – Sacred offering of treasures• Installation of six key spiritual components, including Shila Padma, Koorma, Rajatha, Kanaka Padmas and Koormas, Yoganaala• Shadadhara Suddhi and Pratishta, Vaastu Bali, and key homasJune 17, 2025:• Ishtaka Sthapana, Jalaavarta, and Garbhanyasa Homa• Garbhanyasa Ceremony: Sacred treasure pot placement, 8:30 PM – 9:30 PMJune 18, 2025:• Mahaganapati Homa• Padmapaduka Nyasa of the Sreekovil, 12:20 PM – 12:45 PMHighlights of the Ceremony• Shadadhara Pratishta:A rare ritual involving the installation of six sacred elements—Aadharashila, Nidhikumbha, Ashtadalapadma, Koorma, Yoganala, and Napumsakashila. Each structure aligns with the chakras and anchors divine energy into the sanctum, making the temple an energetic powerhouse for spiritual seekers.• Aadharashila Sthapana:The ceremonial laying of the temple’s foundation stone beneath the sanctum marked both a physical and spiritual genesis.• Garbhanyasa Ceremony:The placement of a sanctified treasure pot at the heart of the temple symbolises the divine “womb” and life force of the deity.• Vaastu Bali:A powerful harmonising ritual invoking elemental and directional energies to bless the temple land.Why This Matters“The Vrindavan Guruvayur temple project is a landmark project for Mohanji Foundation ”, says Madhusudan Rajagopalan, CEO of Mohanji Foundation. “We are not just building a temple, but recreating a temple village ecosystem, representing the highest traditions of Sanatana Dharma. Spirituality, bhakti, annadaan, service to humans through a home for widows, service to animals through an animal shelter – there would be fulfilment for every seeker in this grand endeavour. We are very excited about the first sacred milestone ceremony coming up this June and seek everyone’s support and blessings to take this forward.” Participation in the Shadadhara Pratishta —either in person or by making offerings—is considered exceptionally auspicious. Every contribution, regardless of its size, is a testament to the devotion and capacity, bringing us closer to building a spiritual haven for Lord Krishna and paving the way for the eternal Vaikunthaloka, while safeguarding our spiritual heritage. As per Vedic tradition, it brings:• Lifelong blessings• Deep inner purification• Spiritual merit (punya)• Legacy-building through dharmic serviceMohanji adds, “The energetic impact of this ceremony will uplift not just this land but the entire region and country. It will sustain many lives—human and beyond.”About the Temple ProjectThe Vrindavan Guruvayur temple project is dedicated to recreating the divinity of Kerala’s Guruvayur Temple in the land of Krishna’s childhood. Open to all—regardless of religion, gender, or background—the temple is being developed as a living embodiment of love, dharma, and unity.The final Prana Pratishtha (consecration) is scheduled for February 19, 2027, aligning with the anniversary of Kerala’s original Guruvayur Temple. The complex will also house shrines for Lord Ganesha, BhadraKali, and Lord Ayyappa, alongside facilities for food distribution, worship, and care.About Mohanji & Mohanji Bharat Welfare FoundationThe Mohanji Bharat Welfare Foundation operates under the global Mohanji Foundation, active in over 90 countries. Guided by the vision of humanitarian and spiritual leader Mohanji, the Foundation promotes righteousness, service, and upliftment through its Temples of Benevolence initiative. Mohanji is also the founder of ACT Foundation, Ammucare, ACT4Hunger, and the World Consciousness Alliance.

The Divine Force & Grace of Lord Krishna, Behind the Mission

