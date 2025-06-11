Minister Siviwe Gwarube addresses financial challenges in the education sector

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube, has instructed all MECs and Heads of Provincial Education Departments to submit comprehensive plans safeguarding the continuity of education service delivery and addressingirregularities in school personnel management.

Shortly after assuming office, the Minister initiated an unprecedented financial review of all nine provinces at the end of 2024. The analysis revealed that the education sector is facing severe financial strain due to a decade of chronic underinvestment by the national government, repeated redirection of public funds to bail out struggling state-owned enterprises, and poor financial management at the provincial government level.

Since then, the Minister has maintained rigorous oversight of the sector's financial health, directing all Provincial Education Departments to work closely with their respective Provincial Treasuries to develop actionable financial recovery plans. These plans must uphold the constitutional right of every learner to quality education while also restoring fiscal stability within the sector. The completed recovery plans must be submitted to the Department of Basic Education ahead of the next Council of Education Ministers (CEM) meeting, scheduled for 21 July 2025.

Furthermore, Minister Gwarube has instructed all MECs and Heads of Department to fully account for their performance in key service delivery areas, including:

The timely disbursement of statutory school payments, including school allocations;

The restoration or continuity of basic services at affected public schools, such as electricity, water, security, learner transport, and the National School Nutrition Programme;

The appointment of educators and managers to funded vacancies in public schools; and

The identification and removal of ghost employees from provincial payroll systems.

The Department of Basic Education will use these plans to safeguard teaching and learning, while also providing technical support and oversight to Provincial Education Departments. While the entire sector is under considerable pressure, several provinces are experiencing escalating financial challenges—most notably KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The Minister recently met with KZN MEC for Education, Mr. Sipho Nhlamuka, the MEC for Finance, Mr. Francois Rodgers, and representatives from the Office of the Premier to discuss the province’s mounting challenges.

The Minister has also tasked the Director-General, Mr. Hubert Mathanzima Mweli, with engaging the National Treasury, the KZN Provincial Education Department, and other affected provinces to explore interventions aimed at addressing their most urgent service delivery challenges.

Minister Gwarube stated:

“The education sector is under extraordinary pressure. Without urgent intervention and robust financial planning, several Provincial Education Departments risk becoming insolvent before the end of the current financial year. There is no room for complacency. The choices ahead are difficult and, at times, painful—but they are necessary to preserve the integrity and sustainability of our public education system.”

The Minister remains committed to working with both provincial and national stakeholders to shield learners from the worst impacts of the current financial crisis. Basic education is simply too important to fail.

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546

#GovZAUpdates