Fairfield by Marriott Unveils the New Hawa Function Room

A Stylish Space with a View in the Heart of Chow Kit

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fairfield by Marriott Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur is proud to announce the launch of its latest event space, the Hawa Function Room, now open on Level S (14) of the hotel. Offering a blend of elegance, flexibility, and breathtaking skyline views, Hawa sets a new standard for intimate gatherings and professional meetings in the heart of the city. Strategically located in Chow Kit, one of Kuala Lumpur's most dynamic neighborhoods, the Hawa Function Room can accommodate up to 70 guests, making it an ideal venue for everything from corporate meetings and seminars to private dinners, birthday celebrations, and intimate occasions.Designed to cater to a wide variety of event formats, the room supports multiple setups including boardroom, U-shape, hollow square, classroom, theater, and cluster arrangements, giving event planners full freedom to customize the space to their needs. For the first time, Fairfield Chow Kit also proudly introduces banquet event options – a highly requested feature for guests looking to celebrate milestones in style.Hawa is not just about functionality; it is also about experience. The space boasts natural daylight and is fully equipped with a modern audiovisual system to ensure seamless presentations and ambiance. The real showstopper? The stunning panoramic view of the Kuala Lumpur city centre, whether in the golden hues of daylight or under the sparkling night sky. Guests will also enjoy the hotel's renowned in-house catering, known for its flavorful, quality offerings that promise to elevate any event into a memorable culinary experience.Perfectly positioned for accessibility, Fairfield by Marriott Chow Kit is well-connected via public transport, with the MRT, LRT, and Monorail stations all nearby, and is easily reachable via e-hailing services and public buses. Whether you're planning a high-powered meeting or a heartwarming celebration, the Hawa Function Room offers a refreshing new space where business and leisure meet against the dazzling backdrop of Kuala Lumpur.Now accepting bookings. For enquiries and reservations, contact us at +603-27777777 / +6010-7600505 (Sales) or email fairfield.kualalumpur@fairfieldinn.com.

