Statement Regarding the June 12 Commission Meeting

Published on June 10, 2025

Due to a family emergency, Chairwoman Christine King will be unable to attend the City of Miami Commission meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Out of solidarity and respect for the Chairwoman, the remaining City Commissioners have decided not to convene in her absence. As a result, and due to the anticipated lack of quorum, the meeting will likely be postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

