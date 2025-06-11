Statement Regarding the June 12 Commission Meeting
Published on June 10, 2025
Due to a family emergency, Chairwoman Christine King will be unable to attend the City of Miami Commission meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Out of solidarity and respect for the Chairwoman, the remaining City Commissioners have decided not to convene in her absence. As a result, and due to the anticipated lack of quorum, the meeting will likely be postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.